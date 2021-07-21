GLA vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English One-Day Cup match - July 22nd, 2021

Glamorgan and Warwickshire will battle it out in the opening clash of the English One-Day Cup 2021, at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday.

The 2020 edition of the English One-Day Cup was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Somerset are the current champions of the tournament. Glamorgan played a warm-up game against the Wales Minor Counties, which they lost. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have not played any warm-up games leading up to the tournament.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming English One-Day Cup clash.

Right-handed wicket-keeper batsman Tom Cullen scored 41 runs for Glamorgan against Wales Minor Counties in the warm-up game ahead of the English One-Day Cup. He also affected two dismissals from behind the stumps. His batting and wicket-keeping skills can earn your Dream11 team some valuable points in the season opener.

Billy Root will be a crucial member of the Glamorgan set-up, with key players away at The Hundred. The left-handed batsman has played 24 List A games, scoring 773 runs at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 92.57.

Billy Root scored 386 runs for Glamorgan in the last edition of the English One-day Cup at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 95.

South African opening batter Pieter Malan was signed by Warwickshire ahead of the 2021 County Championship season. The right-handed batsman is immensely experienced, having played 112 List A and 164 First-Class games in his career so far.

He has scored 11294 FC runs and 4382 List A runs. Pieter Malan averages 45.17 and has a strike rate of 75.43 in List A cricket. Coming into the English One-Day Cup, he will be a key batter for the Warwickshire side.

