GLA vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 28

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on the Westside Cricket Club (WCC) in the 28th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GLA vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction and today's probable playing XIs.

The Gladiators have won only one of their six games, finishing second last in the points table. Westside Cricket Club have won two of their six games and finished fifth in the points table. Both teams will look to end their journey on a high note.

GLA vs WCC Match Details Zimbabwe T10

The 28th Zimbabwe T10 match will be placed on September 17 at the Harare Sports Club. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLA vs WCC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 28

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

GLA vs WCC Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time early on, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 89 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 89

Average second-innings score: 81

GLA vs WCC Form Guide

Gladiators: LLLLW

Westside King Cricket Club: LWLLL

GLA vs WCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gladiators injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gladiators Probable Playing 11

Tatenda Matimbe (c), Malcom Chikuwha, Saleem Nihute, Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Wesley Madhevere, lennox Chando, Leeroy Masenga (wk), Pharse Mukabeta, Ashley Mufandauya, Tinashe Chimbambo.

Westside Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

John Masara (c), Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Kudzai Sauramba (wk), Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chiorah, Frank Mwazviita, Kevin Kasuza, Donald Tiripano, Definite Mawadzi, Prosper Mugeri.

GLA vs WCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Kasuza (91 runs in six matches, Average: 15.16)

Kasuza has scored 91 runs at an average of 15.16 in his last six appearances, making him an excellent option from the wicket-keeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Clive Chitumba (100 runs in six matches, Average: 16.66)

He has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 100 runs at an average of 16.66 in six games. That makes him a must-have in your GLA vs WCC Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tinashe Muchawaya (66 runs & three wickets in six matches)

He has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament so far. He has scored 66 runs and picked up three wickets in six games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Masimba Marovatsanga (Nine wickets in six matches, Average: 9.11)

Masimba is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his hard length balls make him a more lethal bowler. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 9.11 in six games.

GLA vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Franks Mwazviita

He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.85 in six games. Given his pace and accuracy, he will be an excellent choice for the captaincy and will rack up a lot of points in this game.

Tinashe Chimbambo

He has done well with the bat for his side. He has scored 98 runs at an average of 19.60 in five games, making him a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role in your GLA vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GLA vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tatenda Matimbe SIX wickets in six games Masimba Maro Nine wickets in six games Kevin Kasuza 91 runs in six games Lennox Chando 95 runs in six games Tinashe Chimbambo 98 runs in five games

GLA vs WCC match expert tips 28th match

Donald Tiripano is one of the tournament's most experienced players, having served his country impressively. He has scored 42 runs, taken four wickets, and been economical in six games. Given his experience and skill set, he is a must-have for your fantasy team and a multiplier player.

GLA vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28th, Head to Head League

GLA vs WCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Kasuza

Batters: Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chimbambo, Lennox Chando

All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Wesley Madhevere, Tatenda Matimbe

Bowlers: Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Frank Mwazviita

GLA vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28th, Grand League

GLA vs WCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kudzai Sauramba

Batters: Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chimbambo, Lennox Chando

All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Prosper Mugeri, Malcom Chikuwha, Tatenda Matimbe

Bowlers: Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Frank Mwazviita

