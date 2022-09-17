GLA vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 28

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on the Westside Cricket Club (WCC) in the 28th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GLA vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction and today's probable playing XIs.
The Gladiators have won only one of their six games, finishing second last in the points table. Westside Cricket Club have won two of their six games and finished fifth in the points table. Both teams will look to end their journey on a high note.
GLA vs WCC Match Details Zimbabwe T10
The 28th Zimbabwe T10 match will be placed on September 17 at the Harare Sports Club. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GLA vs WCC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 28
Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Streaming: Fancode
GLA vs WCC Pitch Report
The Harare Sports Club's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time early on, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 89 runs.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 89
Average second-innings score: 81
GLA vs WCC Form Guide
Gladiators: LLLLW
Westside King Cricket Club: LWLLL
GLA vs WCC probable playing 11s for today’s match
Gladiators injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Gladiators Probable Playing 11
Tatenda Matimbe (c), Malcom Chikuwha, Saleem Nihute, Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Wesley Madhevere, lennox Chando, Leeroy Masenga (wk), Pharse Mukabeta, Ashley Mufandauya, Tinashe Chimbambo.
Westside Cricket Club injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing 11
John Masara (c), Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Kudzai Sauramba (wk), Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chiorah, Frank Mwazviita, Kevin Kasuza, Donald Tiripano, Definite Mawadzi, Prosper Mugeri.
GLA vs WCC Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Kevin Kasuza (91 runs in six matches, Average: 15.16)
Kasuza has scored 91 runs at an average of 15.16 in his last six appearances, making him an excellent option from the wicket-keeper's position.
Top Batter Pick
Clive Chitumba (100 runs in six matches, Average: 16.66)
He has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 100 runs at an average of 16.66 in six games. That makes him a must-have in your GLA vs WCC Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Tinashe Muchawaya (66 runs & three wickets in six matches)
He has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament so far. He has scored 66 runs and picked up three wickets in six games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Masimba Marovatsanga (Nine wickets in six matches, Average: 9.11)
Masimba is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his hard length balls make him a more lethal bowler. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 9.11 in six games.
GLA vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices
Franks Mwazviita
He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.85 in six games. Given his pace and accuracy, he will be an excellent choice for the captaincy and will rack up a lot of points in this game.
Tinashe Chimbambo
He has done well with the bat for his side. He has scored 98 runs at an average of 19.60 in five games, making him a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role in your GLA vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for GLA vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
GLA vs WCC match expert tips 28th match
Donald Tiripano is one of the tournament's most experienced players, having served his country impressively. He has scored 42 runs, taken four wickets, and been economical in six games. Given his experience and skill set, he is a must-have for your fantasy team and a multiplier player.
GLA vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28th, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Kevin Kasuza
Batters: Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chimbambo, Lennox Chando
All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Wesley Madhevere, Tatenda Matimbe
Bowlers: Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Frank Mwazviita
GLA vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28th, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Kudzai Sauramba
Batters: Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chimbambo, Lennox Chando
All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Prosper Mugeri, Malcom Chikuwha, Tatenda Matimbe
Bowlers: Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Frank Mwazviita