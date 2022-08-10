GLA vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Glamorgan Cricket (GLA) will lock horns with the Yorkshire Vikings (YOR) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 10.

Glamorgan are currently third in the Group B points table after winning their first two matches. They won their last game against Kent Spitfires by three wickets. The Yorkshire Vikings, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings, winning two out of their three matches. They won their last encounter against the Worcestershire Rapids by four wickets.

GLA vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

Sam Northeast, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Chris Cooke (WK), Joe Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Jamie McIlroy.

YOR XI

Will Fraine, Harry Duke (WK), William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (C), Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Harris Sullivan.

Match Details

GLA vs YOR, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 10th Aug 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is generally a balanced one. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 206 runs.

Today’s GLA vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harry Duke: Duke is the second-highest run-scorer for Yorkshire this season with 141 runs in three matches. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Colin Ingram: Colin has been sensational this season, scoring 185 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 101.09.

William Fraine: William is the leading run-getter for Yorkshire with 192 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 120.75. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Revis: Revis has scored 29 runs and picked up one wicket in two English Domestic One-Day Cup matches. He is a quality all-rounder who could make a huge impact in today's game.

David Lloyd: David is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 14 runs and taken three wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Matthew Waite: Mathew has bowled exceptionally well in the opening two matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.43.

Dominic Bess: Bess has managed to take five wickets in three matches at an economy of 7.42. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Colin Ingram (GLA) - 302 points

William Fraine (YOR) - 279 points

Harry Duke (YOR) - 204 points

Dominic Bess (YOR) - 194 points

George Hill (YOR) - 166 points

Important Stats for GLA vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Colin Ingram: 185 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 101.09 & ER - 7.00

William Fraine: 192 runs in 3 matches; SR - 120.75

Harry Duke: 141 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 82.46 & ER - 6.91

Dominic Bess: 5 wickets and 9 runs in 3 matches; ER - 7.42 & SR - 69.23

George Hill: 131 runs in 3 matches; SR - 97.04

GLA vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

GLA vs YOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, William Fraine, David Lloyd, Matthew Revis, Daniel Douthwaite, Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Andrew Salter.

Captain: Colin Ingram. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

GLA vs YOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonathan Tattersall, Colin Ingram, Billy Root, William Fraine, David Lloyd, George Hill, Daniel Douthwaite, Tom Loten, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad, J Weighell.

Captain: Daniel Douthwaite. Vice-captain: Billy Root.

