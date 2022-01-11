GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 12

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the 12th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Tuesday.
Gladiators are yet to lose a game in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. With three wins in a row, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Challenger have one win and two losses to their names so far.
GLA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today
Gladiators: Malhar Ghewariya (c), Amit Passi (wk), Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav, Rachesh Tandel, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Abhishek Baria
Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Riyaz Diwan
Match Details
GLA vs CHA, Match 12, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022
Date & Time: January 11th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara
Pitch Report
Although the track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on, the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 is yet to see high-scoring games. The average first-innings score in the tournament is about 145 runs so far.
Today’s GLA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Aayush Rai has looked in good touch with the bat, scoring 94 runs at a strike rate of 138.24.
Batter
Dhruv N Patel is Challenger's leading runscorer in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, scoring 135 runs in three innings.
All-rounder
Malhar Ghewariya may not have made a big contribution with the bat, but he has returned with seven scalps on the bowling front.
Bowler
Yashwardhan Singh has been in great form with the ball, picking up six wickets in three Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 259 points
Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 237 points
Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 227 points
Shalin Shah (GLA): 195 points
Shlok Desai (GLA): 174 points
Important stats for GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Malhar Ghewariya: 7 wickets
Dhruv N Patel: 135 runs
Shalin Shah: 5 wickets
Yashwardhan Singh: 6 wickets
GLA vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aayush Rai, Amit Passi, Dhruv N Patel, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah
Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aayush Rai, Dhruv N Patel, Kinit Patel, Rachesh Tandel, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah
Captain: Shalin Shah. Vice-captain: Dhruv N Patel.