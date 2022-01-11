GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 12

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the 12th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Gladiators are yet to lose a game in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. With three wins in a row, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Challenger have one win and two losses to their names so far.

GLA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Gladiators: Malhar Ghewariya (c), Amit Passi (wk), Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav, Rachesh Tandel, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Abhishek Baria

Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Riyaz Diwan

Match Details

GLA vs CHA, Match 12, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: January 11th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on, the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 is yet to see high-scoring games. The average first-innings score in the tournament is about 145 runs so far.

Today’s GLA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aayush Rai has looked in good touch with the bat, scoring 94 runs at a strike rate of 138.24.

Batter

Dhruv N Patel is Challenger's leading runscorer in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, scoring 135 runs in three innings.

All-rounder

Malhar Ghewariya may not have made a big contribution with the bat, but he has returned with seven scalps on the bowling front.

Bowler

Yashwardhan Singh has been in great form with the ball, picking up six wickets in three Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 259 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 237 points

Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 227 points

Shalin Shah (GLA): 195 points

Shlok Desai (GLA): 174 points

Important stats for GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya: 7 wickets

Dhruv N Patel: 135 runs

Shalin Shah: 5 wickets

Yashwardhan Singh: 6 wickets

GLA vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Gladiators vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aayush Rai, Amit Passi, Dhruv N Patel, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aayush Rai, Dhruv N Patel, Kinit Patel, Rachesh Tandel, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah

Captain: Shalin Shah. Vice-captain: Dhruv N Patel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar