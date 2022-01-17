GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 23

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on the Challenger (CHA) in the 23rd match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

Gladiators have been in top form in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. With six wins and a loss, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Challenger have been inconsistent. They are third in the standings with three wins and four losses.

GLA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Gladiators: Amit Passi (wk), Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav, Rachesh Tandel, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Harshil Prajapati, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Abhishek Baria, Ram Bharwad

Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Dhruv N Patel, Abhijit Kumar, Rajveer Jadhav, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Jay Chavda, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Hemanth Punde, Pratik Ghodadara

Match Details

GLA vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 23

Date & Time: January 17th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a decent one to bat on and there have been some relatively high-scoring encounters. The average score batting first in this tournament is about 135 so far.

Today’s GLA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Passi has looked in good touch with the bat, having scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 143.85.

Batter

Shubham Jadhav is the leading run-scorer in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, having amassed 293 runs at an average of 41.86.

All-rounder

Malhar Ghewariya has batted four times in the tournament, chipping in with 69 runs. On the bowling front, he has returned with 14 scalps.

Bowler

Yashwardhan Singh has led from the front, picking up 12 wickets from six Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 570 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 476 points

Shubham Jadhav (GLA): 473 points

Shlok Desai (GLA): 446 points

Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 395 points

Important stats for GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Dhruv N Patel: 234 runs

Yashwardhan Singh: 12 wickets

Malhar Ghewariya: 69 runs & 14 wickets

Shubham Jadhav: 293 runs

Shlok Desai: 95 runs & 9 wickets

GLA vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Gladiators vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.

Dream11 Team for Gladiators vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Passi, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Harshil Prajapati, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Shlok Desai. Vice-captain: Shubham Jadhav.

Edited by Samya Majumdar