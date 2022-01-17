GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 23

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on the Challenger (CHA) in the 23rd match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Monday.
Gladiators have been in top form in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. With six wins and a loss, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Challenger have been inconsistent. They are third in the standings with three wins and four losses.
GLA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today
Gladiators: Amit Passi (wk), Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav, Rachesh Tandel, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Harshil Prajapati, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Abhishek Baria, Ram Bharwad
Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Dhruv N Patel, Abhijit Kumar, Rajveer Jadhav, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Jay Chavda, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Hemanth Punde, Pratik Ghodadara
Match Details
GLA vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 23
Date & Time: January 17th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara
Pitch Report
The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a decent one to bat on and there have been some relatively high-scoring encounters. The average score batting first in this tournament is about 135 so far.
Today’s GLA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Amit Passi has looked in good touch with the bat, having scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 143.85.
Batter
Shubham Jadhav is the leading run-scorer in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, having amassed 293 runs at an average of 41.86.
All-rounder
Malhar Ghewariya has batted four times in the tournament, chipping in with 69 runs. On the bowling front, he has returned with 14 scalps.
Bowler
Yashwardhan Singh has led from the front, picking up 12 wickets from six Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 innings.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 570 points
Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 476 points
Shubham Jadhav (GLA): 473 points
Shlok Desai (GLA): 446 points
Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 395 points
Important stats for GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Dhruv N Patel: 234 runs
Yashwardhan Singh: 12 wickets
Malhar Ghewariya: 69 runs & 14 wickets
Shubham Jadhav: 293 runs
Shlok Desai: 95 runs & 9 wickets
GLA vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah
Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Passi, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Harshil Prajapati, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh
Captain: Shlok Desai. Vice-captain: Shubham Jadhav.