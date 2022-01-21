GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 2nd Semi-final Match 

Gladiators will take on Challenger in the second semi-final of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Friday.

Gladiators have been quite consistent in this tournament. They have seven wins and three losses so far and finished second at the end of the league stages.

Meanwhile, Challenger have been a touch inconsistent. They returned with five wins and as many losses.

GLA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Gladiators: Amit Passi, Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Harshil Prajapati, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Sachin Jha, Ram Bharwad

Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Hemanth Punde, Jaypal Chad, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh (c)

Match Details

Match: GLA vs CHA

Date & Time: January 21, 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a decent one to bat on. The bowlers have been in the game as well.

There could be some turn for the spinners and hence, an all-round surface could be in store for this game.

Today’s GLA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shubham Jadhav is at the top of the run charts in this competition. He has amassed 436 at an average of 48.44 and a strike-rate of 130.93.

Batters

Dhruv N Patel is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has accumulated 338 runs at a strike-rate of 110.46.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya has the most wickets by any player in this Baroda T20 League. He has returned with 19 scalps and has also contributed with 89 runs in six innings.

Bowlers

Yashwardhan Singh has been consistent with the ball and has taken 12 wickets. With the bat, he has scored 171 runs while striking at 155.45.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 777 points

Shubham Jadhav (GLA): 708 points

Shlok Desai (GLA): 649 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 590 points

Jainil Bhatt (CHA): 575 points

Important stats for GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jainil Bhatt: 14 wickets

Yashwardhan Singh: 12 wickets & 171 runs

Malhar Ghewariya: 89 runs & 19 wickets

Dhruv N Patel: 338 runs

Shubham Jadhav: 436 runs

Shlok Desai: 144 runs & 13 wickets

GLA vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Gladiators vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aayush Rai, Shubham Jadhav, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Kinit Patel, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Gladiators vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shubham Jadhav, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Amit Passi, Kinit Patel, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Shlok Desai Vice-captain: Jainil Bhatt.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar