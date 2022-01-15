GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 20

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on Fighter in the 20th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Saturday.

The Gladiators have been the team to beat in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. They have won all six of their games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Fighter are having a season to forget. With just one win and four losses, they find themselves in the penultimate position of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 standings.

GLA vs FIG Probable Playing 11 today

Gladiators: Amit Passi (wk), Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav, Rachesh Tandel, Malhar Ghewariya, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Ansh D Patel

Fighter: Tufel Jilani (c), Aayush Shirke (wk), Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsha Ghalimatte, Rudra Vaidya, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani, Saurav Chaudhari

Match Details

GLA vs FIG, 20th Match, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: January 15th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a good one to bat on, with the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 already witnessing some high-scoring encounters. The average first-innings total in the tournament is about 139 runs so far.

Today’s GLA vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Passi has accumulated 122 runs at a strike rate of 143.53 in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Kinit Patel has been in top form with the bat, having scored 174 runs at an average of 43.50.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya has been in excellent form on the bowling front, picking up 11 wickets. He has also managed to score 68 runs in three innings.

Prince Prajapati has taken 11 scalps at an economy rate of 5.84 and will be looking to add to his tally today.

Bowlers

Vijay Halai, who has six wickets to his name, is expected to provide vital breakthroughs for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 565 points

Shubham Jadhav (GLA): 430 points

Shlok Desai (GLA): 424 points

Prince Prajapati (FIG): 397 points

Kinit Patel (GLA): 356 points

Important stats for GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya: 68 runs & 11 wickets

Shubham Jadhav: 211 runs

Kinit Patel: 174 runs & 1 wicket

Prince Prajapati: 11 wickets

GLA vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Gladiators vs Fighter - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Atharva Joshi, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Raj Limbani, Shalin Shah

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.

Dream11 Team for Gladiators vs Fighter - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Passi, Atharva Joshi, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani

Captain: Shlok Desai. Vice-captain: Shubham Jadhav.

Edited by Samya Majumdar