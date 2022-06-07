GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Glamorgan (GLA) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a South Group fixture of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday, 7 June.
Both teams haven't had the best of starts to the season and are stuck on five points each. Glamorgan have played six matches, winning two and losing three apart from one game being washed out. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire have two wins, two losses and one no-result to their name.
GLA vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today
Glamorgan: David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Edward Byrom, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Michael Neser, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.
Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw, David Payne.
Match Details
GLA vs GLO, South Group, T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: June 7th 2022, 11 PM IST
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Pitch Report
The track at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is usually a good one to bat on. Last year, the average first-innings score at the venue was 165 runs. Since January 2021, teams batting first have won 75 percent of the games here.
Today’s GLA vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Glenn Phillips has the ability to play match-winning knocks, having scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 138.09 in the T20 Blast 2022.
Batter
Sam Northeast is Glamorgan's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 196 runs at an average of 49.00.
All-rounders
Ryan Higgins has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 118 runs at a strike rate of 143.90 in addition to picking up four wickets.
Michael Neser has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 in the T20 Blast 2022.
Bowler
Michael Hogan is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in six games.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team
Michael Hogan (GLA): 413 points
David Payne (GLO): 339 points
Ryan Higgins (GLO): 283 points
Sam Northeast (GLA): 279 points
Michael Neser (GLA): 267 points
Important stats for GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team
Ryan Higgins: 118 runs & 4 wickets
David Payne: 11 wickets
Sam Northeast: 196 runs
Michael Hogan: 13 wickets
Michael Neser: 6 wickets
GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Chris Cooke, Jack Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Payne, Tom Smith, Michael Hogan.
Captain: Ryan Higgins. Vice-captain: Michael Neser.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Payne, Tom Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.
Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.