GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Glamorgan (GLA) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a South Group fixture of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday, 7 June.

Both teams haven't had the best of starts to the season and are stuck on five points each. Glamorgan have played six matches, winning two and losing three apart from one game being washed out. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire have two wins, two losses and one no-result to their name.

GLA vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today

Glamorgan: David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Edward Byrom, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Michael Neser, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw, David Payne.

Match Details

GLA vs GLO, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 7th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The track at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is usually a good one to bat on. Last year, the average first-innings score at the venue was 165 runs. Since January 2021, teams batting first have won 75 percent of the games here.

Today’s GLA vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips has the ability to play match-winning knocks, having scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 138.09 in the T20 Blast 2022.

Batter

Sam Northeast is Glamorgan's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 196 runs at an average of 49.00.

All-rounders

Ryan Higgins has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 118 runs at a strike rate of 143.90 in addition to picking up four wickets.

Michael Neser has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 in the T20 Blast 2022.

Bowler

Michael Hogan is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in six games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Michael Hogan (GLA): 413 points

David Payne (GLO): 339 points

Ryan Higgins (GLO): 283 points

Sam Northeast (GLA): 279 points

Michael Neser (GLA): 267 points

Important stats for GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Ryan Higgins: 118 runs & 4 wickets

David Payne: 11 wickets

Sam Northeast: 196 runs

Michael Hogan: 13 wickets

Michael Neser: 6 wickets

GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Chris Cooke, Jack Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Payne, Tom Smith, Michael Hogan.

Captain: Ryan Higgins. Vice-captain: Michael Neser.

Dream11 Team for Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Payne, Tom Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

