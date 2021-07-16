GLA vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 16, 2021

Glamorgan will be up against Somerset in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Glamorgan have struggled quite a bit in the T20 Blast and with just eight points in their kitty, they occupy the penultimate position in the South Group standings, just one point ahead of Middlesex, who are rock-bottom. They have won only three of their 12 games, losing seven times while two of their fixtures were abandoned due to rain. In fact, Glamorgan have won just one of their last five T20 Blast outings. With not much left to play for, they will be hoping to finish their season on a high.

Somerset, on the other hand, have been in decent form in the T20 Blast. They started their campaign with two losses before turning things around. In their last 10 encounters, Somerset have managed six wins, two losses and two no-results. Their all-round game has been solid and they will be hoping to continue the good work in their upcoming fixtures. Two wins from their remaining games will see Somerset through to the knockouts of the T20 Blast.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (c & wk), Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Michael Neser, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Roman Walker

Somerset: Craig Overton (c), Jack Brooks, Devon Conway, Steve Davies, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller

Predicted Playing XIs

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (c & wk), Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Pearce, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker

Somerset: Devon Conway (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton (c), Jack Brooks, Max Waller, Marchant de Lange

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Somerset, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: July 16th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has something in it for everybody. Six T20 Blast games have been played at the venue this season, with the average first innings score being 163 runs. Moreover, teams batting first have won five out of the six matches. While the spinners have fared well in the middle overs, the pacers have got a decent amount of bounce and movement with the new ball. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs SOM)

Dream11 Team for Glamorgan vs Somerset - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, James Hildreth, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Will Smeed, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchant de Lange, Craig Overton, Roman Walker

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Devon Conway

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Chris Cooke, James Hildreth, David Lloyd, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Roman Walker, Jack Brooks

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Edited by Samya Majumdar