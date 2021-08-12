GLA vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match 

Glamorgan will take on Yorkshire in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Both teams have been in good form in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Glamorgan, who are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points (four wins, one loss and two no-results), have already qualified for the knockouts. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have won three games while losing twice. Another win would guarantee them a top-four spot in Group B.

GLA vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Glamorgan: Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan

Yorkshire: Will Fraine, William Luxton, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Revis, Gary Ballance (c), George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall, Dom Bess, Matthew Waite, Mathew Pillans, Ben Coad

Match Details

GLA vs YOR, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 12th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The track at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff hasn't been the best one to bat on. The pacers have been dominant at the venue, with 221, 132 and 73 (in a 23-overs-a-side game) being the first-innings scores here. Fast bowlers could once again play a prominent role in today's Royal London One-Day Cup fixture on this ground.

Today’s GLA vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Cullen – The Glamorgan wicketkeeper-batsman has chipped in with 99 runs in five innings in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Moreover, he has taken 12 catches.

Batsmen

George Hill – The 20-year-old batsman has amassed 195 runs in five innings at an average of 48.75, including two fifties.

Nicholas Selman – Selman is Glamorgan's leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has scored 234 runs at an average of 46.80.

All-rounders

Matthew Waite – Waite has chipped in with 84 runs at a strike rate of 123.52. On the bowling front, he has taken 10 wickets.

Joe Cooke – The 24-year-old Glamorgan all-rounder has scored 66 runs while striking at 124.52. He has also picked up 10 wickets in five innings.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan – The 40-year-old pacer has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 3.00.

Mathew Pillans – Pillans may have been expensive with the ball, but he has picked up eight wickets in five innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan (GLA): 412 points

Joe Cooke (GLA): 400 points

Matthew Waite (YOR): 394 points

George Hill (YOR): 375 points

Nicholas Selman (GLA): 357 points

Important stats for GLA vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan: 12 wickets; ER – 3.00

Joe Cooke: 66 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 124.52 & ER – 3.74

Matthew Waite: 84 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 123.52 & ER – 6.58

George Hill: 195 runs; SR – 97.50

GLA vs YOR Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Glamorgan vs Yorkshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Gary Ballance, Nicholas Selman, George Hill, Will Fraine, Matthew Waite, Joe Cooke, Michael Hogan, Andrew Salter, Mathew Pillans, Lukas Carey

Captain: Joe Cooke. Vice-captain: Matthew Waite

Dream11 Team 2 for Glamorgan vs Yorkshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Hamish Rutherford, Gary Ballance, Nicholas Selman, George Hill, Matthew Waite, James Weighell, Joe Cooke, Michael Hogan, Ben Coad, Mathew Pillans

Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-captain: Gary Ballance

Edited by Samya Majumdar