GLO v SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 16, 2021

Gloucestershire is set to lock horns with Surrey in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Friday, July 16.

Having lost their previous two matches against Kent, Surrey is in a bit of trouble. They are in a must-win situation going into the last group game if they want to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, is in a stronger position as they are placed third in the points table. Having beaten Somerset by 10 runs in their previous match, Gloucestershire is in a good rhythm.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

New Zealand T20 Training Session

Glenn Phillips has been magnificent for Gloucestershire in the ongoing T20 Blast. The right-handed batter is their leading run-scorer, having notched 423 runs at an average of 60.42 and a strike rate of 162.06.

Phillips also has three half-centuries to his name and has arguably been one of the standout batters in the tournament. The 24-year-old has scored 94* twice against Sussex and Glamorgan.

Ben Howell has been a key member of Gloucestershire in their impressive run in the 2021 T20 Blast. Batting in the middle order, he has scored 206 runs at an average of 25.75 with two half-centuries to his name.

Although he has bagged three ducks, Howell has made up for them with some useful knocks. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his team, with 13 scalps at an economy rate of 8.20.

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Will Jacks didn’t play the previous game for Surrey as he was part of England’s ODI team for the three-match series against Pakistan. However, he is most likely to play against the Gloucestershire team.

Jacks has notched 369 runs in the ongoing T20 Blast at an average of 36.90. A strike rate of 170.04 shows that he has the ability to take quality bowling attacks to the cleaners on his day.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar