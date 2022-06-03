GLO vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Essex (ESS) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol.

Essex have struggled to maintain consistency so far in the tournament. They have won two of their four games and currently sit sixth in the standings.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are coming off a six-wicket win over Kent, but have also failed to find a better combination, losing two of their four games.

GLO vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

GLO XI

Glenn Phillips, Paul van Meekeren, James Bracey (wk), Tom Smith, Miles Hammond, George Scott, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (c), Naseem Shah, David Payne.

ESS XI

William Buttleman, Simon Harmer (c), Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Danial Sams, Tom Westley, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook.

Match Details

GLO vs ESS, T20 Blast 2022, Match 37

Date and Time: 03rd June, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually helps batters more than bowlers because the ball comes off the bat nicely. Since there hasn't been a clear trend here, fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball. A total of around 130 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s GLO vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Bracey: Bracey has fallen short of expectations, scoring only 88 runs in four games at an average of 22.00 in the tournament. However, he is a reliable hitter, and given his abilities, is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Batters

Jack Taylor: Taylor has scored 81 runs at an average of 20.25 in four matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. With his off-break bowling prowess, he is a must-have GLO player.

All-rounders

Matt Critchley: Critchley could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has 161 runs at an outstanding average of 53.66 in four games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well. Critchley's also quite effective with his medium-fast bowling, having already taken two wickets.

Bowlers

David Payne: Payne has taken 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 9.90. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

Top 3 best players to pick in GLO vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Aron Nijjar (ESS) - 106 points

Zak Chappell (GLO) - 85 points

Paul Walter (ESS) - 105 points

Key stats for GLO vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Higgins - 118 runs and four wickets in four games.

Paul Coughlin – Seven wickets in four games.

Matt Critchley - 118 runs and four wickets in four games.

GLO vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

GLO vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, Ian Cockbain, Paul Walter, Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, David Payne, Tom Smith, Steven Cook

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: David Payne

GLO vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, M. Hammond, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Tom Smith, Steven Cook

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: Ryan Higgins

