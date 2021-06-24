GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 24th, 2021

In Match No. 66 of Vitality T20 Blast 2021, Gloucestershire will lock horns with Glamorgan in Bristol.

The two teams from the South Group are not separated by much. Both teams have played seven matches, with Gloucestershire winning three while Glamorgan could manage only two wins.

Gloucestershire are placed fourth in the table while Gloucestershire are two spots below them in sixth position.

On that note, here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this crunch T20 Blast encounter.

#3 Glenn Phillips

New Zealand v Australia - T20 Game 3

Kiwi powerhouse Glenn Phillips has been a great addition to the Gloucestershire unit. The T20 specialist hasn't scored any half-centuries this season but has provided his team with vital contributions in almost every single game.

In Gloucestershire's previous outing against Glamorgan, he amassed 44 runs off 32 balls. The New Zealand player will look to continue his fine run in the league and guide his team to the top of the table.

#2 Benny Howell

Surrey v Gloucestershire - T20 Vitality Blast 2020 Semi-Final

Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell has fared decently so far in the T20 Blast 2021. He has been amongst the runs for his team and has chipped in with wickets at critical junctures of the game.

Howell put up a standout performance against Glamorgan this season. He played a rollicking knock of 30 runs off just 15 balls and scalped three wickets in the same match.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Glamorgan’s stylish batsman, Marnus Labuschagne, is in dazzling form. Labuschagne has amassed 261 runs in five innings and has accounted for six wickets in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he can earn points with both the bat and the ball.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee