GLO vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, Match 47

The 47th match of the English One Day Cup will see Gloucestershire (GLO) squaring off against Glamorgan (GLA) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLO vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gloucestershire have won three of their last five matches. Glamorgan, on the other hand, have two victories in five appearances.

Glamorgan possess a quality roster, but Gloucestershire are likely to trump them in this exciting encounter.

GLO vs GLA Match Details

The 47th match of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 16 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLO vs GLA, Match 47

Date and Time: 16th August 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Both batters and bowlers will play crucial roles in today's match. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. You might see a good scoring contest with pacers getting majority of wickets.

GLO vs GLA Form Guide

GLO - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

GLA - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

GLO vs GLA Probable Playing XI

GLO Playing XI

No injury updates

J Bracey (wk), C Dent, H Tector, J Taylor, O Price, G Van Buuren, T Price, A Ali, T Smith, J Shaw, P Van Meekeren

GLA Playing XI

No injury updates

S Northeast, K Carlson (c), T Bevan, C Ingram, T Van Der Gugten, A Horton (wk), J Mcilroy, P Sisodiya, E Byrom, B Kellaway, Z Hassan

GLO vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bracey

J Bracey is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Horton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Ingram

H Tector and C Ingram are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Northeast played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Carlson

K Carlson and B Kellaway are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Price is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Van Meekeren

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Hassan and P Van Meekeren. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Shaw is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GLO vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Carlson

K Carlson will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 464 points in the last four matches.

C Ingram

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Ingram as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 258 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GLO vs GLA, Match 47

S Northeast

K Carlson

B Kellaway

O Price

C Ingram

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bracey

Batters: C Ingram, S Northeast, H Tector, J Taylor

All-rounders: B Kellaway (vc), T Price, O Price, K Carlson (c), G Van Buuren

Bowlers: P Van Meekeren

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bracey

Batters: C Ingram (vc), S Northeast, H Tector

All-rounders: B Kellaway, T Price, O Price, K Carlson (c), G Van Buuren

Bowlers: J Shaw, Z Hassan