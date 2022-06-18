GLO vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Glamorgan (GLA) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol.

Gloucestershire have had an average tournament thus far, and are coming off a seven-run loss to Somerset in their previous game. They are currently fifth in the points standings with nine points from as many games.

Jack Taylor, Benny Howell, and Glenn Phillips have all performed well for them and are expected to continue their good form in the next match to help the team earn two points.

However, Glamorgan are on a poor run in the competition and have failed to win any of their last four games. Colin Ingram's return, however, will strengthen their batting lineup as they look to get back on track with a win here.

GLO vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

GLO XI

Jack Taylor (c), James Bracey (wk), Miles Hammond, lan Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell, Matt Taylor, Mohammad Amir

GLA XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Eddie Byrom, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, James Harris, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Match Details

GLO vs GLA, T20 Blast 2022, Match 82

Date and Time: June 18, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually helps batters more than bowlers because the ball comes off the bat nicely. Since there hasn't been a clear trend here, fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball. A total of around 170 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s GLO vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Phillips' previous outing against Somerset fell short of expectations as he scored only two runs while taking one wicket. However, he's a great hitter of the ball and is due for another big performance, making him a must-have for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sam Northeast: Taylor has scored 256 runs at an average of 28.67 in eight matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. With his off-break bowling prowess, he is a must-have player from Glamorgan.

All-rounders

Ryan Higgins: Higgins could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has 177 runs at an impressive average of 33.17 in four games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well. He's also quite effective with his medium-fast bowling, having already taken five wickets.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Hogan has taken 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.26. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

Top 3 best players to pick in GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Chris Cooke (GLA) - 286 points

Ian Cockbain (GLO) - 155 points

Andrew Salter (GLA) - 131 points

Key stats for GLO vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

James Bracey - 207 runs in eight games.

Benny Howell – Eight wickets and 107 runs in eight games.

Tom Smith - 26 runs and 10 wickets in eight games.

GLO vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

GLO vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jack Taylor, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Glenn Phillips, Daniel Douthwaite, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Tom Smith, Mohammad Amir.

Captain: Benny Howell Vice-captain: Michael Hogan.

GLO vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jack Taylor, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Glenn Phillips, Daniel Douthwaite, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Tom Smith, Mohammad Amir.

Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-captain: Benny Howell.

