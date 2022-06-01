GLO vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

The South Group in the T20 Blast 2022 will see Kent (KET) face Gloucestershire (GLO) at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday, 1 June.

Kent have not been in the best of form this season, losing all of their games so far. Despite having a good roster to fall back on, Kent have failed to click as a unit. They will be keen to get off the mark against Gloucestershire, who are also yet to hit their strides. Gloucestershire will start the game as the favorites, given their batting depth and balance. But with the likes of Sam Billings and George Linde itching to make an impact for Kent, an entertaining game is on the cards in Bristol.

GLO vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, George Linde, Qais Ahmed, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen and Matt Quinn.

GLO XI

James Bracey (wk), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Naseem Shah and Paul van Meekeren.

Match Details

GLO vs KET, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Bristol is known to be a high-scoring venue with variations in pace being the key. The batters will look to go hard from ball one and maximize the powerplay field restrictions. There is not much turn available for the spinners, who will need to use the dimensions of the ground and their variations to good effect. As is the case with every other venue in England, inclement weather is a concern, although the forecast is on the brighter side. Both teams will look to chase with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s GLO vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been in fine form over the past 12 months, impressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL). While his range of shots is noteworthy, his ability to play spin has also improved in leaps and bounds. With Billings likely to play a big role at number four for Kent, he is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Miles Hammond: Miles Hammond has shown glimpses of his ability for the Bears this season, scoring runs at a decent rate. However, he is due for a big one in the T20 Blast. Hammond is known for his knack for racing out of the gates in the powerplay overs and given the conditions on offer, he can be backed to come good in this game.

All-rounder

Benny Howell: Benny Howell, who hasn't been used in the top order this season, has been decent with the bat in a middle-order role. The Gloucs all-rounder has also fared well on the bowling front, using his umpteen variations to good effect. With Howell's skill-set bound to come into play, he is a good addition to your GLO vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Qais Ahmed: Qais Ahmed has held his own with the ball in the middle overs this season. Ahmed's leg-spin is a genuine wicket-taking threat with his variations being his strength. With Ahmad capable of clearing the boundary in the backend of the innings as well, he is a must-have in your GLO vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Sam Billings (KET)

David Payne (GLO)

Miles Hammond (GLO)

Important stats for GLO vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Higgins - 73 runs in 2 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 169.77

George Linde - 90 runs in 3 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 230.77

Benny Howell - 59 runs and 1 wicket in 2 T20 Blast 2022 matches

GLO vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

GLO vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Benny Howell, George Linde, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Naseem Shah.

Captain: Sam Billings. Vice-captain: Ian Cockbain.

GLO vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Benny Howell, George Linde, Jack Leaning, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Tom Smith and Matt Milnes.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond.

