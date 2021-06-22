GLO vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 22, 2021

Gloucestershire CCC and Kent Spitfires will be up against each other in a T20 Blast fixture at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire CCC have had a disappointing T20 Blast campaign thus far. They have managed to pick up just two wins from their six matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the South Group points table. Gloucestershire's last two games against the Essex Eagles and Hampshire Hawks were abandoned due to rain.

Kent Spitfires, on the other hand, have won five out of their six T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves atop the South Group standings. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a 67-run victory over the Essex Eagles.

Kent Spitfires, who registered a five-run victory over Gloucestershire CCC in the reverse T20 Blast fixture earlier this season, will start as favorites.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire CCC

Glenn Phillips (WK), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott and George Hankins.

Kent Spitfires

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Alex Blake, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Jordan Cox (WK), Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Matt Quinn, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens and Grant Stewart.

Probable Playing XIs

Gloucestershire CCC

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall.

Kent Spitfires

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Alex Blake, Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad.

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire CCC vs Kent Spitfires

Date & Time: 22nd June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bristol County Ground has favored the batsmen in the last couple of T20 Blast matches. The batsmen will get the full value for their shots on this track, which will remain true for the entire duration of the game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs KET)

GLO vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Daniel Worrall, David Payne, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Miles Hammond.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Ryan Higgins, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Edited by Samya Majumdar