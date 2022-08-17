GLO vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in the 50th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, at County Ground in Bristol, England.

Both teams have bounced back impressively. Leicestershire have roared back after their first defeat while Gloucestershire, too, have returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

Leicestershire are now on a two-game winning streak, which they will look to extend to three games on Wednesday. Wiaan Mulder and Beuran Hendricks were the stars of the previous game, and the team will expect them to put on a show again.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are coming off a six-run win over Durham in their previous game, extending their winning streak to three matches, thanks to outstanding performances from Marcus Harris and Jack Taylor.

GLO vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

GLO XI

Chris Dent, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Tom Price, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Paul Vanmm Meekeren

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindels (wk), Tom Scriven, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, Beuran Hendricks

Match Details

GLO vs LEI, English One Day Cup 2022, Match 50

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The County Ground at Bristol is another high-scoring venue where batters have a say in the outcome of games. Pacers should have some extra pace and bounce early on. The average score at the venue is 212.

Today’s GLO vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

James Bracey: He has looked in spectacular touch so far in the competition. He has amassed 248 runs at an impressive average of 62.00 in five games and could prove to be a multiplier choice for your GLO vs LEI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Louis Kimber: Louis Kimber is having a great season with both the bat and the ball as he has been seen scoring half-centuries for fun. He has scored 28 runs at an average of 56.00 in five games and will once again be expecting a bigger knock here.

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder: The South African all-rounder has started the Royal London campaign impressively. He has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball, taking eight wickets and scoring 305 runs at an excellent average of 105.66 in five games, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team's captaincy.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: He has looked excellent with the ball so far in the tournament, taking 11 wickets at an average of 19.36 in five games and will be a key player to watch out for from Leicestershire.

Top 3 best players to pick in GLO vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Chris Dent (GLO) – 232 points

Harry Swindells (LEI) – 193 points

Oliver Price (GLO) – 236 points

Key stats for GLO vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Paul Meekeren - Nine wickets in five games; bowling average: 31.66.

Nick Welch - 167 runs in five games; batting average: 41.75.

Ben Wells - 178 runs in five games; batting average: 35.60.

GLO vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

GLO vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Marcus Harris, Jack Taylor, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Chris Wright, Beuran Hendricks, Paul Vanmm Meekeren, Oliver Price, Zafar Gohar

Captain: Wiaan Mulder Vice-Captain: Jack Taylor

GLO vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Marcus Harris, Jack Taylor, Nick Welch, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Beuran Hendricks, Paul Vanmm Meekeren, Oliver Price, Zafar Gohar

Captain: Jack Taylor Vice-Captain: Wiaan Mulder

