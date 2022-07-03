GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Middlesex (MID) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, July 3.
Both teams have nothing much left to play for this season, making it an inconsequential match. Gloucestershire have been inconsistent this season with five wins, six losses and two no-results. Middlesex, meanwhile, have lost nine out of their last 10 games. Overall, they have managed just four wins in the T20 Blast 2022.
GLO vs MID Probable Playing 11 today
Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ollie Price, Glenn Phillips, Tom Price, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren.
Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff.
Match Details
GLO vs MID, South Group, T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: July 3rd 2022, 7 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Bristol
Pitch Report
The track at the County Ground in Bristol is usually a decent one to bat on, with the average score in Bristol in the T20 Blast 2022 being 147 runs. Traditionally, pacers have fared better than spinners at the venue.
Today’s GLO vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Glenn Phillips has been in top form with the bat, amassing 288 runs at a strike rate of135.84. He has also chipped in with four wickets.
Batter
Stephen Eskinazi is Middlesex's leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2022 with 366 runs at a strike rate of 159.82.
All-rounder
Chris Green has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 177 runs and picked up 14 wickets.
Bowler
David Payne has returned with 18 scalps from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.65.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team
Chris Green (MID): 759 points
Benny Howell (GLO): 597 points
David Payne (GLO): 596 points
Glenn Phillips (GLO): 584 points
Stephen Eskinazi (MID): 576 points
Important stats for GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team
Chris Green: 177 runs & 14 wickets
Luke Hollman: 201 runs & 9 wickets
Stephen Eskinazi: 366 runs
David Payne: 18 wickets
Benny Howell: 148 runs & 10 wickets
Glenn Phillips: 288 runs & 4 wickets
GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, James Bracey, Miles Hammond, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Smith, David Payne.
Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Chris Green.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Jack Taylor, Stephen Eskinazi, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Smith, David Payne, Tom Helm.
Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi.