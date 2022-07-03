GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Middlesex (MID) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, July 3.

Both teams have nothing much left to play for this season, making it an inconsequential match. Gloucestershire have been inconsistent this season with five wins, six losses and two no-results. Middlesex, meanwhile, have lost nine out of their last 10 games. Overall, they have managed just four wins in the T20 Blast 2022.

GLO vs MID Probable Playing 11 today

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ollie Price, Glenn Phillips, Tom Price, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren.

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Details

GLO vs MID, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: July 3rd 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Bristol is usually a decent one to bat on, with the average score in Bristol in the T20 Blast 2022 being 147 runs. Traditionally, pacers have fared better than spinners at the venue.

Today’s GLO vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips has been in top form with the bat, amassing 288 runs at a strike rate of135.84. He has also chipped in with four wickets.

Batter

Stephen Eskinazi is Middlesex's leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2022 with 366 runs at a strike rate of 159.82.

All-rounder

Chris Green has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 177 runs and picked up 14 wickets.

Bowler

David Payne has returned with 18 scalps from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.65.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Chris Green (MID): 759 points

Benny Howell (GLO): 597 points

David Payne (GLO): 596 points

Glenn Phillips (GLO): 584 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID): 576 points

Important stats for GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Chris Green: 177 runs & 14 wickets

Luke Hollman: 201 runs & 9 wickets

Stephen Eskinazi: 366 runs

David Payne: 18 wickets

Benny Howell: 148 runs & 10 wickets

Glenn Phillips: 288 runs & 4 wickets

GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Middlesex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, James Bracey, Miles Hammond, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Chris Green.

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Middlesex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Jack Taylor, Stephen Eskinazi, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Smith, David Payne, Tom Helm.

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi.

