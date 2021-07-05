GLO vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s English Test County Championship Match - July 5th, 2021

Gloucestershire and Middlesex will meet each other in the upcoming County Championship fixture at the College Ground in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire have bagged 109 crucial points so far in the tournament and are placed comfortably in second spot in Group 2. However, their last two matches turned out to be innings defeats and that will be a concern for them. The team will collectively aim to turn the tables during this crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, Middlesex are having a disastrous tournament this season with six defeats and just one victory. They currently hold a wooden spoon in Group 2, with their only win coming against Surrey. Middlesex will look to spoil Gloucestershire’s party by putting up some inspirational performances.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire

James Bracey, Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips, Tom Lace, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, George Scott, Tom Price, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor

Middlesex

Peter Handscomb, Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Josh De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Helm, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Nathan Sowter, Robbie White

Probable Playing XIs

Gloucestershire

James Bracey (wk), Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips, Tom Lace, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne (c), Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, George Scott

Middlesex

Peter Handscomb (c), Martin Andersson, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Helm, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, Group 2

Date and Time (IST): 5th July, 3:30 PM

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Pitch Report

The wicket at the College Ground will have some extra swing and bounce early during the innings, which should be a blessing for the pacers. They will look to make the best use of the given conditions and rattle a few wickets early on. Spinners, on the other hand, will come into the picture as the game progresses.

Batsmen will have to take some time and settle before playing the big shots if they are to get to a challenging total.

English Test County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs MID)

GLO vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Ryan Higgins, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Anderson, Tim Murtagh, Daniel Worrall, Nathan Sowter

Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-captain: Sam Robson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Peter Handscomb, Sam Robson, Tom Lace, Stephen Eskinazi, Daryl Mitchell, George Scott, Matt Anderson, Tim Murtagh, Daniel Worrall, Nathan Sowter

Captain: George Scott Vice-captain: Peter Handscomb

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee