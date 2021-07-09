GLO vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 09, 2021

Gloucestershire will take on Middlesex in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the College Ground in Cheltenham. The two sides will return to white-ball action on Friday, having faced off against each other earlier this week in a County Championship game, which Gloucestershire won by 164 runs.

Gloucestershire are having a decent T20 Blast campaign so far. They have won five out of their 11 T20 Blast matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the South Group points table. Gloucestershire fell short of 10 runs in their last match against the Hampshire Hawks. They will be eager to win this match and get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Middlesex, on the other hand, are having a disastrous season and will be very disappointed with their performances in the T20 Blast thus far. They have won just three out of their 11 T20 Blast matches and are currently placed in the penultimate spot in the South Group points table. They will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes in previous matches and making a strong comeback on Friday.

With both teams looking to pick up a win from this game and improve their position in the standings, an enticing T20 Blast contest beckons at the College Ground.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips, James Bracey (WK), George Scott, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor (C), Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor and Graeme van Buuren.

Middlesex

Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, Josh De Caires, Joe Cracknell (WK), Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Robson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Robbie White (WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Gloucestershire

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips, George Scott, Tom Smith, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor.

Middlesex

Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell (WK), Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Robson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex

Date & Time: 9th July 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the College Ground is a sporting one with the average first innings score at the venue being 154 runs. The pacers have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to dictate the proceedings in the upcoming game too. The batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle, with the wickets in hand being crucial for either side. The wicket remains true for the entire duration of the match. Hence, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs MID)

GLO vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Benny Howell, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Daniel Worrall, Nathan Sowter.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Benny Howell, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman, Tom Smith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Benny Howell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar