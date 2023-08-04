GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 10

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in the 10th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first game for Northamptonshire in the tournament. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have managed to win their first encounter and are currently at the top of the Group B points table.

Both teams will be looking to win the match in order to take give their campaign a strong and steady start.

GLO vs NOR Match Details

The 10th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 4 at the College Ground in Cheltenham. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GLO vs NOR, 10th Match, Royal London One Day Cup

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

GLO vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

GLO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GLO Probable Playing XI

C Dent, B Charlesworth, O Price, Harry Tector, J Bracey (c and wk), J Taylor, Z Gohar, J Shaw, A Dale, Z Akhter, and P van Meekeren.

NOR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing XI

L McManus, J Cobb, Prithvi Shaw, R Vasconcelos, S Whiteman, David Willey, R Keogh, G Kyle Berg, B Sanderson, G White, and T Taylor.

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - L McManus

L McManus is a stable top-order batter and also a good wicketkeeper. He has the ability to big knocks and guarantee points if you keep him in the fantasy teams.

Batter - Harry Tector

Harry Tector looked in good touch in the first match. He played a great knock and will be looking to carry the form forward. Tector is a must-pick for this match.

All-rounder - David Willey

David Willey is a utility player who can contribute significantly with both the bat and the ball. He will be a key player for his team and also in the fantasy contests.

Bowler - Paul van Meekeren

Paul van Meekeren has shown good wicket-taking form in the first match. He is a persistent bowler and looks like a pretty safe choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

GLO vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Harry Tector

Harry Tector looked in good touch with the bat. He played a match-winning knock and will be looking to carry it forward in this match also. Tector will be a good bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

David Willey

David Willey is a player who can make match-winning contributions with both the bat and the ball. His all-round abilities make Willey a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GLO vs NOR, Match 10

L MnManus

Harry Tector

David Willey

Paul van Meekeren

Prithvi Shaw

GLO vs NOR Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for the bowler especially at the beginning. Swing bowlers and middle-order batters will be the key picks for the match.

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: L McManus

Batters: J Taylor, Harry Tector, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: David Willey, R Keogh, O Price, Z Akhter

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, J Shaw, B Sanderson

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: L McManus

Batters: J Taylor, Harry Tector, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: David Willey, R Keogh, O Price, Z Akhter

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, J Shaw, B Sanderson