GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 10

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in the 10th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
This will be the first game for Northamptonshire in the tournament. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have managed to win their first encounter and are currently at the top of the Group B points table.
Both teams will be looking to win the match in order to take give their campaign a strong and steady start.
GLO vs NOR Match Details
The 10th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 4 at the College Ground in Cheltenham. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: GLO vs NOR, 10th Match, Royal London One Day Cup
Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday; 3.30 pm IST
Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham
GLO vs NOR Probable Playing XIs
GLO Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
GLO Probable Playing XI
C Dent, B Charlesworth, O Price, Harry Tector, J Bracey (c and wk), J Taylor, Z Gohar, J Shaw, A Dale, Z Akhter, and P van Meekeren.
NOR Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
NOR Probable Playing XI
L McManus, J Cobb, Prithvi Shaw, R Vasconcelos, S Whiteman, David Willey, R Keogh, G Kyle Berg, B Sanderson, G White, and T Taylor.
GLO vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - L McManus
L McManus is a stable top-order batter and also a good wicketkeeper. He has the ability to big knocks and guarantee points if you keep him in the fantasy teams.
Batter - Harry Tector
Harry Tector looked in good touch in the first match. He played a great knock and will be looking to carry the form forward. Tector is a must-pick for this match.
All-rounder - David Willey
David Willey is a utility player who can contribute significantly with both the bat and the ball. He will be a key player for his team and also in the fantasy contests.
Bowler - Paul van Meekeren
Paul van Meekeren has shown good wicket-taking form in the first match. He is a persistent bowler and looks like a pretty safe choice for the fantasy contests of the match.
GLO vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices
Harry Tector
Harry Tector looked in good touch with the bat. He played a match-winning knock and will be looking to carry it forward in this match also. Tector will be a good bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.
David Willey
David Willey is a player who can make match-winning contributions with both the bat and the ball. His all-round abilities make Willey a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for GLO vs NOR, Match 10
L MnManus
Harry Tector
David Willey
Paul van Meekeren
Prithvi Shaw
GLO vs NOR Match Expert Tips
The wicket will be a good one for the bowler especially at the beginning. Swing bowlers and middle-order batters will be the key picks for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.
GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: L McManus
Batters: J Taylor, Harry Tector, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: David Willey, R Keogh, O Price, Z Akhter
Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, J Shaw, B Sanderson
GLO vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: L McManus
Batters: J Taylor, Harry Tector, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: David Willey, R Keogh, O Price, Z Akhter
Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, J Shaw, B Sanderson