GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday, August 10.

Gloucestershire started their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with successive losses against Warwickshire and Sussex, respectively. However, they bounced back to beat Somerset and get off the mark. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, are unbeaten in this competition. They have played two games, winning both by huge margins.

GLO vs NOT Probable Playing 11 today

Gloucestershire: Ben Wells, Chris Dent, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, Dominic Goodman, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner.

Nottinghamshire: Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Haseeb Hameed (c), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Sam King/ Ben Martindale, Zak Chappell, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson.

Match Details

GLO vs NOT, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 10th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

Although the first 50-over game of the season at the County Ground in Bristol didn’t see a high-scoring encounter, the pitch at the venue is usually a good one to bat on. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s GLO vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Bracey has looked in good touch in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, having amassed 113 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 101.80.

Batter

Jack Taylor has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 133 runs and picked up six wickets in three games.

All-rounder

Matthew Montgomery played a brisk 87-run knock in the only game he got to bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Bowler

Bret Hutton has been in top form with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 2.68.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jack Taylor (GLO): 376 points

Zafar Gohar (GLO): 209 points

Bret Hutton (NOT): 204 points

James Bracey (GLO): 199 points

Matthew Montgomery (NOT): 133 points

Important stats for GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jack Taylor: 133 runs & 6 wickets

Zafar Gohar: 133 runs & 1 wicket

James Bracey: 111 runs

Matthew Montgomery: 87 runs

Bret Hutton: 29 runs & 5 wickets

GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Marcus Harris, Jack Taylor, Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Matthew Montgomery, Oliver Price, Paul van Meekeren, Zafar Gohar, Bret Hutton, Zak Chappell.

Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Matthew Montgomery.

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Ben Wells, Jack Taylor, Haseeb Hameed, Soloman Budinger, Matthew Montgomery, Oliver Price, Paul van Meekeren, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Bret Hutton.

Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Bret Hutton.

