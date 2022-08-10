GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday, August 10.
Gloucestershire started their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with successive losses against Warwickshire and Sussex, respectively. However, they bounced back to beat Somerset and get off the mark. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, are unbeaten in this competition. They have played two games, winning both by huge margins.
GLO vs NOT Probable Playing 11 today
Gloucestershire: Ben Wells, Chris Dent, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, Dominic Goodman, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner.
Nottinghamshire: Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Haseeb Hameed (c), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Sam King/ Ben Martindale, Zak Chappell, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson.
Match Details
GLO vs NOT, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 10th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Bristol
Pitch Report
Although the first 50-over game of the season at the County Ground in Bristol didn’t see a high-scoring encounter, the pitch at the venue is usually a good one to bat on. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Today’s GLO vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
James Bracey has looked in good touch in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, having amassed 113 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 101.80.
Batter
Jack Taylor has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 133 runs and picked up six wickets in three games.
All-rounder
Matthew Montgomery played a brisk 87-run knock in the only game he got to bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. He can also come in handy with the ball.
Bowler
Bret Hutton has been in top form with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 2.68.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team
Jack Taylor (GLO): 376 points
Zafar Gohar (GLO): 209 points
Bret Hutton (NOT): 204 points
James Bracey (GLO): 199 points
Matthew Montgomery (NOT): 133 points
Important stats for GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team
Jack Taylor: 133 runs & 6 wickets
Zafar Gohar: 133 runs & 1 wicket
James Bracey: 111 runs
Matthew Montgomery: 87 runs
Bret Hutton: 29 runs & 5 wickets
GLO vs NOT Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Marcus Harris, Jack Taylor, Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Matthew Montgomery, Oliver Price, Paul van Meekeren, Zafar Gohar, Bret Hutton, Zak Chappell.
Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Matthew Montgomery.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Ben Wells, Jack Taylor, Haseeb Hameed, Soloman Budinger, Matthew Montgomery, Oliver Price, Paul van Meekeren, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Bret Hutton.
Captain: Jack Taylor. Vice-captain: Bret Hutton.