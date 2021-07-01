GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - July 1st, 2021

Gloucestershire will take on Somerset in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

With five wins, two losses and two washouts, Gloucestershire are currently third in the South Group standings. They are just one point adrift of table-toppers Surrey, who have played two games more. Gloucestershire have won their last four T20 Blast matches, with the latest of those coming in the form of a 27-run victory over Sussex. They will start as favorites in tonight's fixture.

Somerset, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, having won four and lost three of their nine games, while two of their fixtures were washed out due to rain. Somerset’s four-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Essex, who beat them by six wickets. They will be eager to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Squads to choose from:

Gloucestershire

Glenn Phillips (WK), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott and George Hankins.

Somerset

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller, Jack Brooks

Predicted Playing XIs

Gloucestershire

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips (WK), Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Somerset, 91st Match

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Date and Time: 1st July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is a balanced one, with both the bowlers and batsmen expected to find assistance from the track. Fast bowlers, especially, can expect some good bounce and carry off the surface. Batters will need to some time in the middle before going for the big shots, with the average first innings score at the venue being 165 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs SOM)

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, Devon Conway, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Lewis Gregory, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Marchant de Lange, David Payne, Craig Overton

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Benny Howell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, Devon Conway, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Marchant de Lange, David Payne, Craig Overton, Josh Shaw

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Devon Conway

Edited by Samya Majumdar