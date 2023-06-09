GLO vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

Gloucestershire and Somerset will take on each other in the South Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast. The County Ground in Bristol will host the match between two arch-rivals on Friday, June 9. Here we are discussing the best picks as captain or vice-captain for your GLO vs SOM Dream11 prediction.

After a disappointing start to the tournament, Gloucestershire made a strong comeback to win two back-to-back matches. They defeated Middlesex last Sunday by seven wickets Oliver Price (46) and Zafar Gohar (37*) chased down 140 for the side. Price and David Pyne took two wickets a piece and restricted Middlesex to 139/9 earlier in the game.

On the other hand, Somerset have produced brilliant performances so far in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. After winning the first six matches, they faced their first loss of the season to Hampshire on Wednesday by just five runs. Tom Banton and Will Smeed continued to dominate the powerplay as the latter hit his first fifty of the season.

Squads for GLO vs SOM

Gloucestershire

Grant Roelofsen, Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Danny Lamb, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zaman Akhter, Josh Shaw, Ben Wells

Somerset

Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Shoaib Bashir

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) - 8.5 Credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been the most consistent batter for Somerset so far. With 256 runs from seven matches at a strike rate above 175 and already two fifties to his name, he will be the man for the side when it comes to batting.

#2 Oliver Price (GLO) - 9 Credits

The 21-year-old Oliver Price hit his highest score of the campaign last time out with 46 runs from 40 balls. He also finished with 2/18 off two overs with the ball last Sunday. His ability as an all-rounder will be beneficial for GLO vs SOM Dream11 prediction.

#1 Ben Green (SOM) - 9 Credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Ben Green is the second-highest wicket-taker in the season so far. With 16 scalps from seven games at an average of 10.44, he will be a key player for the Somerset.

