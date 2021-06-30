GLO vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 1, 2021

Somerset are set to square off against Gloucestershire in the South Group match of the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast at the County Ground in Bristol.

Gloucestershire are second in the 2021 T20 Blast table, with twelve points from nine matches. They have won five matches, lost two and the remaining were abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, Somerset are stationed in the fifth position in the points table with four wins from nine matches. They have lost three of their encounters and the remaining two were washed out due to rain.

Gloucestershire come into the game on a hat-trick of wins and will be high on confidence for the upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Somerset will be looking to draw level on points with their opponent after sealing a victory in the upcoming battle.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

#3 Tom Banton

Somerset CCC v Hampshire - Vitality T20 Blast

Tom Banton is in terrific form in the ongoing T20 Blast. He smoked a century off just 47 balls in his team’s recent encounter against Kent. The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 107 off just 51 deliveries, with seven sixes and eight fours to his name.

He is also the highest run-getter for Somerset after scoring 236 runs in seven matches. His impressive average of 195 makes him a good option for captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Devon Conway

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 3

South African-born Devon Conway has continued to score runs in the T20 Blast after an impressive introduction to Test cricket last month. He shepherded Somerset with back-to-back half-centuries against Kent and Essex in recent encounters.

Conway has scored 109 runs in just three games with an impressive average of 54.50. Hence, he is a good choice for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture.

#1 Glenn Phillips

New Zealand v Australia - T20 Game 2

Glenn Phillips is another South Africa-born cricketer who represents the Black Caps at the international level. He has lit up the T20 Blast with back-to-back scores of 94* in winning causes against Glamorgan and Sussex. He played at a strike rate of around 200 in both matches.

Phillips is also the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season, amassing 360 runs from seven games with a breath-taking average of 90.00.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar