GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast

Gloucestershire CCC will take on Somerset CCC in a South Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

Gloucestershire CCC have won three out of their six matches and are currently fourth in the South Group points table. They beat Glamorgan Cricket by five wickets in their last match.

Somerset CCC, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and are currently second in the South Group standings. They won their last match against Glamorgan Cricket convincingly by nine wickets.

GLO vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

GLO XI

Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw.

SOM XI

Tom Abell (c), Marchant de Lange, Tom Banton (wk), Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Rilee Rossouw, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed.

Match Details

GLO vs SOM, Vitality T20 Blast, South Group

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground has been much more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batters. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 154 runs.

Today's GLO vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Glenn Phillips: Phillips has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 141.11 in five matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points with the ball in hand.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw is currently the leading run-scorer for Somerset CCC with 278 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 191.72 in five matches.

Will Smeed: Smeed has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Somerset this season. He has scored 200 runs, including the highest score of 94* in five matches.

All-rounders

Ryan Higgins: Higgins has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 142.16 and has also picked up five wickets in his five outings.

Ben Green: Green has been in brilliant form with the ball this season, scalping nine wickets, including his best figures of 5/29. He will be looking forward to continuing his form in this upcoming match.

Bowlers

David Payne: Payne is currently the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire CCC this season with 13 wickets in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Josh Davey: Davey has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw (SOM) - 413 points

David Payne (GLO) - 409 points

Josh Davey (SOM) - 340 points

Will Smeed (SOM) - 333 points

Ben Green (SOM) - 322 points

Important Stats for GLO vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw: 278 runs in 5 matches; SR - 191.72

David Payne: 13 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 7.47

Josh Davey: 10 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 8.50

Will Smeed: 200 runs in 5 matches; SR - 176.99

Ryan Higgins: 118 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 142.16 and ER - 9.20

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey, David Payne

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Rilee Rossouw, Ian Cockbain, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Ben Green, Peter Siddle, Marchant de Lange, Josh Shaw

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Ryan Higgins.

