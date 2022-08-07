GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Somerset (SOM) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, August 7.

Both teams are yet to win a game in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. While Gloucestershire have lost to Warwickshire and Sussex, Nottinghamshire thrashed Somerset by 10 wickets in their first game.

GLO vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Tom Price, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Paul van Meekeren.

Somerset: Matt Renshaw, Steven Davies (wk), George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Ben Green (c), Kasey Aldridge, Peter Siddle, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker.

Match Details

GLO vs SOM, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Bristol generally favors the batters. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the game. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will come into the game as the match progresses.

Today’s GLO vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Bracey has been batting well in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 96 runs in two innings.

Batter

Jack Taylor has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 and picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

Oliver Price has been in good form in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 79 runs in two innings and taking one wicket.

Ben Green has a good record in the 50-over format, scoring 166 runs in seven innings and picking up nine wickets.

Bowler

Paul van Meekeren has been in superb form with the ball, returning with five wickets in two English Domestic One-Day Cup matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Paul van Meekeren (GLO): 164 points

Oliver Price (GLO): 148 points

Jack Taylor (GLO): 145 points

Ben Green (SOM): 28 points

Peter Siddle (SOM): 23 points

Important stats for GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Jack Taylor: 56 runs & 2 wickets

Oliver Price: 79 runs & 1 wicket

Paul van Meekeren: 5 wickets

Ben Green: 21 runs

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Somerset - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Chris Dent, Matt Renshaw, James Hildreth, Oliver Price, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Zafar Gohar, Paul van Meekeren, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Oliver Price. Vice-captain: Ben Green.

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Somerset - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Ben Wells, Jack Taylor, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Oliver Price, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Zafar Gohar, Paul van Meekeren, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Paul van Meekeren. Vice-captain: Jack Taylor.

