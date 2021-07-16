GLO vs SUR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s English T20 Blast Match – July 16th, 2021

Gloucestershire will take on Surrey in the 110th match of the English T20 Blast.

Gloucestershire are third in the English Blast South Group table. They have 12 points to their name and are three points behind table-toppers Kent. Gloucestershire have a net run rate of 0.441. In their last T20 Blast game against Middlesex, Gloucestershire won by ten runs.

Surrey are fifth in the group standings and have collected 13 points from as many matches. They have won and lost five games apiece, while three matches ended without a result.

Surrey have an NRR of 0.286. They suffered a humiliating defeat against Kent in their last T20 Blast outing, which they lost by nine wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, James Bracey, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Tom Price, Tom Lace.

Surrey

Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Tim David, Jordan Clark, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Conor Mckerr, Dan Moriarty, Nico Reifer, Ryan Patel, Ben Foakes.

Predicted Playing 11

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, James Bracey, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw.

Surrey

Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Tim David, Jordan Clark, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Conor Mckerr, Dan Moriarty.

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Somerset, 91st Match.

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham.

Date and Time: 16th July, 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The Cheltenham College Ground pitch is a balanced one, and both bowlers and batsmen should find assistance from it. The fast bowlers, especially, can expect good bounce and carry. The average first-innings score is 135 runs.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GLO vs SUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Jamie Smith, Miles Hammond, Iain Cockbain, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, Gus Atkinson, Dan Moriarty.

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Iain Cockbain, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, Gus Atkinson, Dan Moriarty, Tim Smith.

Captain: Ryan Higgins. Vice-Captain: Josh Shaw.

Edited by Bhargav