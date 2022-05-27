GLO vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8

Gloucestershire will take on Sussex in the eighth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday.

Gloucestershire didn’t have a remarkable start to the tournament. In fact, they lost their first match against Middlesex by 40 runs. The side are now placed at the bottom of the table and need to improve their fortunes. They will be looking to make a strong comeback here.

Meanwhile, Sussex have also begun their campaign with a defeat. They lost their first match of the season against Glamorgan by seven wickets. Sussex are eighth in the table and will be looking to open their account in the competition as well.

GLO vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

GLO XI

Miles Hammond, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Graeme van Buuren, Glenn Phillips (wk), Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Ryan Higgins, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor (c)

SUS XI

Tymal Mills, Luke Wright (c), and Henry Crocombe/Aaron Thomason, Phil Salt, Will Beer, Chris Jordan, George Garton, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins

Match Details

GLO vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers will find purchase initially and both sides would love to chase at this venue after winning the toss.

Today’s GLO vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best T20 batters in the world. He looked in spectacular touch on his Vitality Blast debut and remained not out on 81 in the previous game. Rizwan could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Batters

Luke Wright had a short stay at the crease in the last game. He managed to score 13 runs off seven deliveries which included two boundaries. Wright will be expecting a bigger knock here.

All-rounders

Ryan Higgins had a good outing in the previous match with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 34 runs off 21 deliveries and also picked up three important wickets.

Benny Howell also had a strong start to his Vitality Blast campaign this season. He scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 230 and also picked up a wicket bowling at an economy rate of 8.25.

Bowlers

Naseem Shah was great with the ball in the last game. He picked up two wickets but he will be intent on bringing down his economy rate which was quite high in the last match. Naseem Shah also added 10 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Higgins (GLO) – 130 points

Mohammad Rizwan (SUS) – 107 points

Benny Howell (GLO) – 102 points

Miles Hammond (GLO) – 64 points

Naseem Shah (GLO) – 61 points

Important stats for GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Higgins: 34 runs and 3 wickets

Mohammad Rizwan: 81 runs

Benny Howell: 46 runs and 1 wicket

Miles Hammond: 23 runs

Naseem Shah: 10 runs and 2 wickets

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Naseem Shah, David Payne, Steven Finn

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice-Captain: Ryan Higgins

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Philippe, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Luke Wright, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Naseem Shah, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills

Captain: Benny Howell Vice-Captain: Miles Hammond

