GLO vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8

Gloucestershire will take on Sussex in the eighth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday.
Gloucestershire didn’t have a remarkable start to the tournament. In fact, they lost their first match against Middlesex by 40 runs. The side are now placed at the bottom of the table and need to improve their fortunes. They will be looking to make a strong comeback here.
Meanwhile, Sussex have also begun their campaign with a defeat. They lost their first match of the season against Glamorgan by seven wickets. Sussex are eighth in the table and will be looking to open their account in the competition as well.
GLO vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today
GLO XI
Miles Hammond, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Graeme van Buuren, Glenn Phillips (wk), Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Ryan Higgins, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor (c)
SUS XI
Tymal Mills, Luke Wright (c), and Henry Crocombe/Aaron Thomason, Phil Salt, Will Beer, Chris Jordan, George Garton, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins
Match Details
GLO vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8
Date and Time: May 27, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Bristol
Pitch Report
The surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers will find purchase initially and both sides would love to chase at this venue after winning the toss.
Today’s GLO vs SUS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best T20 batters in the world. He looked in spectacular touch on his Vitality Blast debut and remained not out on 81 in the previous game. Rizwan could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Batters
Luke Wright had a short stay at the crease in the last game. He managed to score 13 runs off seven deliveries which included two boundaries. Wright will be expecting a bigger knock here.
All-rounders
Ryan Higgins had a good outing in the previous match with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 34 runs off 21 deliveries and also picked up three important wickets.
Benny Howell also had a strong start to his Vitality Blast campaign this season. He scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 230 and also picked up a wicket bowling at an economy rate of 8.25.
Bowlers
Naseem Shah was great with the ball in the last game. He picked up two wickets but he will be intent on bringing down his economy rate which was quite high in the last match. Naseem Shah also added 10 runs with the bat.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team
Ryan Higgins (GLO) – 130 points
Mohammad Rizwan (SUS) – 107 points
Benny Howell (GLO) – 102 points
Miles Hammond (GLO) – 64 points
Naseem Shah (GLO) – 61 points
Important stats for GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team
Ryan Higgins: 34 runs and 3 wickets
Mohammad Rizwan: 81 runs
Benny Howell: 46 runs and 1 wicket
Miles Hammond: 23 runs
Naseem Shah: 10 runs and 2 wickets
GLO vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Naseem Shah, David Payne, Steven Finn
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice-Captain: Ryan Higgins
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Philippe, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Luke Wright, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Naseem Shah, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills
Captain: Benny Howell Vice-Captain: Miles Hammond