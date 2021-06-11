GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 11th, 2021

The South Group of T20 Blast 2021 features a mouthwatering clash between Gloucestershire and Sussex at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday.

Despite adding Ravi Bopara to their ranks, Sussex were underwhelming in the previous edition of the T20 Blast. However, they will be looking to go the distance this time around, given the wealth of talent they have at their disposal. With arguably the best bowling attack in the competition, Sussex will be eyeing a successful start to their T20 Blast campaign.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, had a surprisingly successful campaign last year as they made it to the semi-finals. This season, they have added New Zealand international Glenn Phillips to their team, thereby bolstering their batting unit. However, they will need their bowling attack to step up against the likes of Delray Rawlins and Luke Wright in what should be a cracking T20 Blast game at the County Ground in Bristol.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire

Jack Taylor (c), Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (wk), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Ben Charlesworth, Stuart Turner, Dominic Goodman, Glenn Phillips

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Philip Salt (wk), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Haines, Travis Head, Sean Hunt, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Stiaan van Zyl

Predicted Playing XIs

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Glenn Phillips (wk), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Greame van Buuren, Jack Taylor (c), Tom Smith, David Payne and Josh Shaw

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, George Garton, Will Beer and Henry Crocombe/Aaron Thomason

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Sussex, South Group

Date and Time: 11th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A competitive T20 Blast game beckons at the County Ground in Bristol with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the new-ball bowlers should enjoy some swing early on, the batsmen will look to get their side off to a flyer in the powerplay overs. As the game progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with either side likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160 should be a decent total, but both teams have the firepower to breach the 180-run mark.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs SUS)

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Salt, G Phillips, T Head, M Hammond, C Dent, R Bopara, D Wiese, R Higgins, C Jordan, J Shaw and D Payne

Captain: T Head. Vice-captain: G Phillips

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Salt, G Phillips, T Head, T Mills, C Dent, L Wright, D Wiese, R Higgins, C Jordan, J Shaw and D Payne

Captain: G Phillips. Vice-captain: D Wiese

