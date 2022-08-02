GLO vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Gloucestershire (GLO) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in a Group A match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Tuesday, August 2.

Both Gloucestershire and Warwickshire will start their English Domestic One-Day Cup today. Last year, Gloucestershire reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to Surrey. Warwickshire, meanwhile, had a win-loss record of 4-4 and narrowly missed out on a spot in the knockouts last season.

GLO vs WAS Probable Playing 11 today

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent (c), Marcus Harris, Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Wells, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Jared Warner, Tom Price.

Warwickshire: Dom Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Matthew Lamb, Krunal Pandya, Ethan Brookes, Craig Miles, George Maddy, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Match Details

GLO vs WAS, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 2nd 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Pitch Report

The track at the College Ground in Cheltenham is likely to be a good one to bat on. While there could be some movement with the pacers, the spinners might find a bit of turn. A score of around 300-310 could well be par at the venue.

Today’s GLO vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Burgess smashed a 58-ball 100 (nine fours and seven sixes) in the warm-up game against Cheshire.

Batter

Ben Charlesworth performed really well in the tournament last season, accumulating 260 runs in six innings.

All-rounders

Will Rhodes can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He will be looking to lead from the front and create a significant impact.

Jack Taylor batted really well last season, smashing three half-centuries in the 50-over tournament. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Bowler

Josh Shaw bowled nicely last year as he returned with eight wickets in six innings in the English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team

Will Rhodes (WAS)

Jack Taylor (GLO)

Michael Burgess (WAS)

Ben Charlesworth (GLO)

Tom Smith (GLO)

GLO vs WAS Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, James Bracey, Marcus Harris, Ben Charlesworth, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Jack Taylor, Krunal Pandya, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Craig Miles.

Captain: Will Rhodes. Vice-captain: Jack Taylor.

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Marcus Harris, Dom Sibley, Ben Charlesworth, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Jack Taylor, Krunal Pandya, Josh Shaw, Liam Norwell, Tom Price.

Captain: Krunal Pandya. Vice-captain: Ben Charlesworth.

