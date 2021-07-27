GLO vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Gloucestershire CCC will be up against Worcestershire Rapids in a Group 2 Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire CCC lost their first Royal London One-Day Cup match against Lancashire Lightning by six wickets and are currently placed in sixth position in the points table. Worcestershire Rapids, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high note, winning their opening match against Kent Spitfires by three wickets and are currently fourth in the Royal London One-Day Cup standings.

GLO vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

GLO XI

Ben Charlesworth, George Hankins, Tom Lace, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Chris Dent (C), Tom Smith, Ben Wells (WK), Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw.

WOR XI

Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Thomas Charles Fell, Jhosua Dell, Gareth Roderick (WK), Joe Leach (C), Charlie Morris, Josh Baker, Adam Finch, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard.

Match Details

GLO vs WOR, Group 2

Date & Time: 27th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bristol County Ground is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 291 runs. The teams winning the toss should look to bowl first as chasing here is comparatively easier.

Today’s GLO vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Gareth Roderick - Roderick failed to impress fantasy players in the last game. But he is a quality player who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Batsmen

Jack Haynes - The 20-year old was phenomenal in the last game wherein he scored 77 runs. He will be hoping to perform well in today's match too.

Graeme van Buuren - Though placed in the batsmen's section, Buuren is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side.

All-rounders

Ed Barnard - Barnard had a great outing in the last game, scoring 39 runs at a strike rate of 84.78 and also picking up two wickets at an economy of 8.00. He is surely a must-have pick for this Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Ben Charlesworth - The English all-rounder failed to perform as per expectations against the Lancashire Lightning. But he is a quality player who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup match.

Bowlers

Charlie Morris - The medium-pacer is one of the finest bowlers available in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He picked up one crucial wicket at an economy of 7.55 in the last match.

Josh Shaw - Shaw is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire CCC in this ongoing season with four scalps to his name. His ability to pick wickets in bulk makes him a must-have pick for today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Shaw (GLO) - 120 points

Joe Leach (WOR) - 115 points

Jack Haynes (WOR) - 112 points

Ed Barnard (WOR) - 109 points

Jake Libby (WOR) - 34 points

Important stats for GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Jack Haynes: 77 runs in one match; SR - 86.52

Joe Leach: 88 runs in one match; SR - 172.55

Josh Shaw: Four wickets in one match; ER - 3.00

Ed Barnard: 39 runs and two wickets in in one match; SR - 84.78 and ER - 8.00

Graeme van Buuren: 17 runs and zero wickets in one match; SR - 73.91 and ER - 4.00

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Lace, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Barnard, Daniel Worral, Josh Shaw, Charlie Morris, Joe Leach.

Captain: Ed Barnard. Vice-captain: Graeme van Buuren.

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gareth Roderick, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Ben Charlesworth, George Scott, Ed Barnard, Daniel Worral, Josh Shaw, Charlie Morris, Josh Baker.

Captain: Graeme van Buuren. Vice-captain: Jack Haynes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar