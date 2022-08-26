GS vs STW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Semi-final 1

Global Stars will take on Sticky Wicket in the first semi-final of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GS vs STW Dream11 prediction.
The Global Stars topped Group D with two wins and a loss. In their quarter-final encounter. They bowled the BD Tigers XI out for a mere 67 before hunting it down with 12 overs to spare in the quarter-finals. Sticky Wicket, meanwhile, are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They won all three of their Group C games before beating the Tamco Warriors by nine wickets in their quarter-final fixture.
GS vs STW, Match Details
The first semi-final of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 between Global Stars and Sticky Wicket will be played on August 27 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GS vs STW, MCA T20 Cup 2022, 1st Semi-final
Date & Time: 27th August 2022 2022, 7 AM IST
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
Pitch Report
The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes.
Matches won by teams batting first: 13
Matches won by teams bowling first: 14
GS vs STW Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
Global Stars: WWLW
Sticky Wicket: WWWW
GS vs STW Probable Playing 11 today
Global Stars team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Global Stars Probable Playing XI:
Ajeb Khan (wk), Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Mohsan Idrees, Nasir Abbas, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Faisal, Mohsin Iqbal, Muhammad Qaisar, Rahim Khan Malik, Fahad Hussain, Irfan Safi.
Sticky Wicket team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Sticky Wicket Probable Playing XI:
Sidarth Karthik (wk), Shankar Sathish, Wahib Zada, Aidan Savarimuthu, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Sharvin Muniandy, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Sharveen Surendran, Syed Aziz (c), Neville Liyanage, Xavier Thuraippah.
Today’s GS vs STW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ajeb Khan (114 runs from 4 games)
Ajeb Khan has been in fine touch with the bat, having scored 114 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 207.27.
Top Batter Pick
Nasir Abbas (137 runs and 2 wickets from four games)
Nasir Abbas is the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 137 runs at a strike rate of148.91. He has also picked up two wickets.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sharvin Muniandy (3 wickets from 2 games)
Sharvin Muniandy has been in good form with the ball, taking three wickets in two outings at an economy rate of 5.53.
Top Bowler Pick
Neville Liyanage (9 wickets from 4 games)
Neville Liyanage is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in four games at an economy rate of 4.20.
GS vs STW match captain and vice-captain choices
Syed Aziz
Syed Aziz has played just one game in the tournament. He smashed a 22-ball 57 while also picking up a wicket in the quarter-finals.
Amir Khan Malik
Amir Khan Malik hasn't really fired with the bat, but has been superb with the ball. He has picked up six wickets at an economy of 5.13 in the competition.
5 Must-picks with player stats for GS vs STW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
GS vs STW match expert tips
The all-rounders have been excellent and could be crucial picks in the GS vs STW game. Watch out for some of the wicket-taking bowlers as well.
GS vs STW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ajeb Khan
Batters: Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Nasir Abbas, Sharveen Surendran
All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik (vc), Syed Aziz (c), Wahib Zada, Sharvin Muniandy
Bowlers: Rahim Khan Malik, Neville Liyanage, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath
GS vs STW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ajeb Khan, Sidarth Karthik
Batters: Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Nasir Abbas (vc), Shankar Sathish
All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy
Bowlers: Muhammad Qaisar, Neville Liyanage (c), Yoosuf Azyan Farhath