GS vs STW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Semi-final 1

Global Stars will take on Sticky Wicket in the first semi-final of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GS vs STW Dream11 prediction.

The Global Stars topped Group D with two wins and a loss. In their quarter-final encounter. They bowled the BD Tigers XI out for a mere 67 before hunting it down with 12 overs to spare in the quarter-finals. Sticky Wicket, meanwhile, are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They won all three of their Group C games before beating the Tamco Warriors by nine wickets in their quarter-final fixture.

GS vs STW, Match Details

The first semi-final of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 between Global Stars and Sticky Wicket will be played on August 27 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GS vs STW, MCA T20 Cup 2022, 1st Semi-final

Date & Time: 27th August 2022 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes.

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams bowling first: 14

GS vs STW Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Global Stars: WWLW

Sticky Wicket: WWWW

GS vs STW Probable Playing 11 today

Global Stars team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Global Stars Probable Playing XI:

Ajeb Khan (wk), Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Mohsan Idrees, Nasir Abbas, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Faisal, Mohsin Iqbal, Muhammad Qaisar, Rahim Khan Malik, Fahad Hussain, Irfan Safi.

Sticky Wicket team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sticky Wicket Probable Playing XI:

Sidarth Karthik (wk), Shankar Sathish, Wahib Zada, Aidan Savarimuthu, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Sharvin Muniandy, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Sharveen Surendran, Syed Aziz (c), Neville Liyanage, Xavier Thuraippah.

Today’s GS vs STW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ajeb Khan (114 runs from 4 games)

Ajeb Khan has been in fine touch with the bat, having scored 114 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 207.27.

Top Batter Pick

Nasir Abbas (137 runs and 2 wickets from four games)

Nasir Abbas is the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 137 runs at a strike rate of148.91. He has also picked up two wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharvin Muniandy (3 wickets from 2 games)

Sharvin Muniandy has been in good form with the ball, taking three wickets in two outings at an economy rate of 5.53.

Top Bowler Pick

Neville Liyanage (9 wickets from 4 games)

Neville Liyanage is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in four games at an economy rate of 4.20.

GS vs STW match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Aziz

Syed Aziz has played just one game in the tournament. He smashed a 22-ball 57 while also picking up a wicket in the quarter-finals.

Amir Khan Malik

Amir Khan Malik hasn't really fired with the bat, but has been superb with the ball. He has picked up six wickets at an economy of 5.13 in the competition.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GS vs STW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Syed Aziz 57 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Neville Liyanage 9 wickets in 4 matches Ajeb Khan 114 runs in 4 matches Nasir Abbas 137 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Amir Khan Malik 47 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches

GS vs STW match expert tips

The all-rounders have been excellent and could be crucial picks in the GS vs STW game. Watch out for some of the wicket-taking bowlers as well.

GS vs STW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ajeb Khan

Batters: Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Nasir Abbas, Sharveen Surendran

All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik (vc), Syed Aziz (c), Wahib Zada, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Rahim Khan Malik, Neville Liyanage, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath

GS vs STW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ajeb Khan, Sidarth Karthik

Batters: Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Nasir Abbas (vc), Shankar Sathish

All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Muhammad Qaisar, Neville Liyanage (c), Yoosuf Azyan Farhath

