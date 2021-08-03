GLO vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Gloucestershire will lock horns with Essex in a Group A fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire have had an inconsistent start to their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, winning and losing two matches apiece. Essex, meanwhile, have been in fine form in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They are third in the Group A points table, having won three out of their four games so far.

GLO vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

Gloucestershire: Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent (c), Tom Lace, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Tom Smith, Jared Warner, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor

Essex: William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison

Match Details

GLO vs ESS, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 3rd 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Bristol is usually a good one to bat on. However, the pacers might get some movement and bounce early on with the new ball. The spinners could also be able to extract some turn off the surface. An all-round pitch is likely to be in store for today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Today’s GLO vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Adam Wheater – Wheater has batted twice, accumulating 102 runs at a strike rate of 98.07. He has taken seven catches and affected one stumping as well.

Batsmen

Tom Westley – The Essex skipper has been in top form in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 239 runs, including three fifties, in four innings. He has also taken two wickets with the ball.

Alastair Cook – The veteran left-handed opener has aggregated 215 runs in four innings, getting dismissed only twice.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer – The South African-born off-spinning all-rounder has picked up nine wickets in four games. He can be effective with the bat as well.

Ben Charlesworth – Charlesworth is Gloucestershire's leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup, amassing 139 runs in four innings.

Bowlers

Shane Snater – Snater has been quite consistent with the ball in this 50-over competition. He has picked up nine wickets in four games so far.

Tom Smith – The 33-year-old left-arm spinner has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.16.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley (ESS): 368 points

Simon Harmer (ESS): 345 points

Shane Snater (ESS): 293 points

Alastair Cook (ESS): 287 points

Daniel Worrall (GLO): 185 points

Important stats for GLO vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley: 239 runs from four games; SR – 92.99

Simon Harmer: Nine wickets & 32 runs; ER – 3.90 & SR – 78.04

James Bracey: 117 runs from two games; SR – 104.46

Tom Smith: Five wickets from four games; ER – 4.16

GLO vs ESS Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1 for Gloucestershire vs Essex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, James Bracey, Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Jack Taylor, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Ben Charlesworth, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Shane Snater

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Tom Westley

Dream11 Team 2 for Gloucestershire vs Essex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, James Bracey, Alastair Cook, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater

Captain: Shane Snater. Vice-captain: James Bracey

