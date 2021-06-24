GLO vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 24, 2021

Gloucestershire will be up against Glamorgan in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

With three wins, two losses and two washouts so far, Gloucestershire currently find themselves fourth in the South Group points table. Their last four T20 Blast games have resulted in two wins and washouts apiece. Gloucestershire will be aiming to pick up two vital points and move up the standings when they lock horns with Glamorgan.

Speaking of Glamorgan, they will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of two consecutive washouts. Prior to that, they did record a comfortable win over Middlesex. Glamorgan have won just two of their seven T20 Blast games and are currently fifth in the standings, just two points adrift of Gloucestershire.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Glenn Phillips (wk), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Daniel Worrall

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (c), Kiran Carlson, Tom Cullen, Daniel Douthwaite, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Nick Selman, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, Roman Walker, James Weighell

Predicted Playing XIs

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall

Glamorgan: Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Tom Cullen (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Callum Taylor, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan

Date and Time: June 24th 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Bristol has hosted three T20 Blast games this season, out of which one was washed out. The two completed matches were won by the chasing teams, with the average first innings score at the venue being around 162 runs. The fast bowlers have fared well on this ground, and with overcast conditions expected, the pacers could once again dominate proceedings on Thursday.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLO vs GLA)

Dream11 Team for Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan - T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Colin Ingram, Chris Dent, Nick Selman, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Colin Ingram, Matt Hammond, Chris Dent, Nick Selman, Benny Howell, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Benny Howell

Edited by Samya Majumdar