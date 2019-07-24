GLT20 2019: Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 25th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second edition of Global T20 Canada gets underway on July 25 as the Toronto Nationals face the inaugural champions, Vancouver Knights in Ontario. Both sides are filled with big-hitting talents such as Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh. Vancouver Knights will enter this game as the firm favorites with a batting heavy unit although they come across a balanced Toronto Nationals side, possessing a number of resourceful players in their side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the first game of GLT20 2019.

Squads to choose from:

Toronto Nationals:

Yuvraj Singh, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Kieron Pollard, Calum MacLeod, Chris Green, Jasdeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen, Ghulam Shabber, Trent Boult, Manpreet Gony, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jeremy Gordon, Mark Montfort

Vancouver Knights:

Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Cheema, Shoaib Malik, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, JJ Smit, Chadwick Walton, Tobias Visee, Tim Southee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Playing XI Updates:

Toronto Nationals:

Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum will bat at the top of the order for the Toronto Nationals with the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Calum MacLeod in their ranks as well. Big-hitting West Indian Keiron Pollard is also one to watch for with his gentle medium pacers also quite useful. Chris Green and Chirag Suri are two off-spin bowling allrounders who should feature in the side while the bowling unit will be led by Mitchell McClenaghan. Sandeep Lamichhane isn't available for the game which adds more pressure upon Green.

Possible XI: McCullum, Suri, MacLeod, Yuvraj, Pollard, Rodrigo, Green, Montfort/Klaassen, McClenaghan, Gordon and Gony.

Vancouver Knights:

Chris Gayle will lead the charge for the defending champions as they look to start on the right note. He is joined by Rassie van der Dussen and Chadwick Walton in the top order. Dussen was one of the top performers of the inaugural season and will be expected to put in a good performance as well while the likes of Ali Khan and Saad Bin Zafar should also feature. Tim Southee will lead the bowling attack along with Ali Khan and Daniel Sams.

Possible XI: Gayle, Walton, Dussen, Malik, Asif Ali, Phehlukwayo, Sams, Saad, Southee, Walsh, and Ali Khan

Match Details:

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, 1st Match

25th July 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track is expected in Brampton with some help for the new ball bowlers on offer as well. With this being the first game here, teams should prefer chasing to get a better idea of the pitch on hand.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton is the preferred choice with Klaassen possibly batting deep down the order. Along with Gayle, the onus will be upon Walton to deliver a good start at the top of the Vancouver Knights' batting unit in the season opener.

Batsmen: Yuvraj Singh and Rassie van Dussen are must-have players in the side with both players capable of playing pace and spin equally well. Along with them, the likes of Chirag Suri and Chris Gayle are also decent options while Asif Ali's attacking instincts also make him a possible candidate.

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard has been one of T20 cricket's flag-bearers over the last decade with his extraordinary batting and fielding abilities enthralling the crowds. He is a possible option alongside Sydney Thunder duo, Daniel Sams and Chris Green, who find themselves on different sides on Thursday.

Bowlers: Kiwi pacers Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan spearhead their respective bowling units and should be picked in the side without any hesitation. Along with them, Saad Bin Zafar is one to watch out for while the likes of Ali Khan and Manpreet Gony are also decent options to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement, looks good for some runs on a batting-friendly wicket. Along with the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Chris Gayle, Yuvraj should justify his selection in the fantasy team with a couple of meaty blows and a big score to his name in the first game of GLT20 2019.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Chirag Suri, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Saad Zafar, and Ali Khan. Captain: Yuvraj Singh, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaassen, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Saad Zafar, and Ali Khan. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh