GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 18

The Gulbarga Mystics will lock horns with the Hubli Tigers (GMY vs HT) in Match 18 of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on Monday, August 15. The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore will host this contest.

The Mystics are fourth in the standings, having won three out of their five matches. They lost their last match against Mangalore United by seven wickets.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have won only two out of their five matches and are fifth in the points table. They defeated the Shivamogga Strikers by six wickets in their last match.

GMY vs HT Probable Playing 11 Today

GMY XI

KL Shrijith (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), Jashwantha Acharya, Rithesh Bhatkal, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Patil, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shreesha Achar.

HT XI

Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Srinivas Sharath, Mohammed Taha, Swapnil Yelave, Gneshwar Naveen, Tushar Singh, Saurabh Srivastava, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sharan Gouda, Doddamani Anand.

Match Details

Match: GMY vs HT, Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 18.

Date and Time: August 15, 2022, 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Mysore will favor the batters so a high-scoring match could be on the cards. The pacers are also expected to get ample help with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 167 runs.

Today’s GMY vs HT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Shrijith: Shrijith could be the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 135.55 in five matches.

Batters

Devdutt Padikkal: Paddikal is an aggressive top-order batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs in Monday's match. He has scored 105 runs at a strike rate of 107.14 in five matches.

Manish Pandey: Pandey has looked in good touch with the bat in the last couple of matches hence he can score a big knock in Monday's match. He has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 162.35 in five matches.

All-rounders

Tushar Singh: Singh has scored some crucial runs for the Tigers in the middle phase throughout the tournament and will look to do the same on Monday. He has accumulated 116 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in five matches.

Rohan Patil: Patil is the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics with 211 runs at a strike rate of 180.34 in four matches.

Bowlers

CA Karthik: Karthik is a quality bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower middle-order. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.72 in five matches, while also scoring 22 runs.

Abhimanyu Mithun: Mithun can provide regular breakthroughs for the Hubli Tigers in Monday's match. He has scored 65 runs while picking up four wickets in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in GMY vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Patil (GMY) - 312 points.

CA Karthik (GMY) - 280 points.

Manoj Bhandage (GMY) - 269 points.

Manish Pandey (GMY) - 221 points.

Abhimanyu Mithun (HT) - 220 points.

Important Stats for GMY vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Patil: 211 runs in four matches; SR - 180.34.

CA Karthik: 22 runs and eight wickets in five matches; SR - 220.00 and ER - 8.72.

Manoj Bhandage: 70 runs and four wickets in five matches; SR - 179.48 and ER - 7.37.

Manish Pandey: 138 runs in five matches; SR - 162.35.

Abhimanyu Mithun: 65 runs and four wickets in five matches; SR - 141.30 and ER - 7.06.

GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction Today

GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja Trophy T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Shrijith, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammad-Taha Taha, Ritesh Bhatkal, Manoj Bhandage, Tushar Singh, Rohan Patil, Abhimanyu Mithun, CA Karthik, V Koushik.

Captain: Rohan Patil | Vice-captain: Manoj Bhandage.

GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja Trophy T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luvnith Sisodia, Manish Pandey, Liyan Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Gneshwar Naveen, Ritesh Bhatkal, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Patil, Abhimanyu Mithun, CA Karthik, V Koushik.

Captain: Rohan Patil | Vice-captain: Devdutt Padikkal.

