GMY vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

The Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) will take on the Shivamogga Strikers (SS) in the fifth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, August 9.

Both teams started their Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 campaigns on a losing note. While Gulbarga Mystics lost their first match against Bangalore Blasters by 54 runs, the Shivamogga Strikers were beaten by the Mysore Warriors in their opening fixture.

GMY vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

GMY XI

Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Manish Pandey (c), KL Shrijith, Mohith BA, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

SS XI

Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar (wk), Stallin Hoover, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa.

Match Details

GMY vs SS, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 9th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format, with high scores being common at the venue. The average first-innings score on this ground is 170 runs. Thunderstorms could play a spoilsport today as both teams will be wary of taking the DLS method into account.

Today’s GMY vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vinay Sagar, who scored 18 runs in the first match, is extremely safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Devdutt Padikkal is an elegant left-handed batter who scored 18 runs in the opening fixture. He will be hoping to play a more significant knock today.

Manish Pandey is an experienced campaigner who will need to lead his team from the front after not having the best of outings in the first game.

All-rounders

Krishnappa Gowtham scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 164.29 and also took two wickets in the last game. He could be a great multiplier pick for your GMY vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Ritesh Bhatkal scored 10 runs and picked up a couple of wickets against Bangalore Blasters.

Bowler

Vidwath Kaverappa also took two wickets in the opening match against the Blasters.

Top 5 best players to pick in GMY vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Krishnappa Gowtham (SS) – 95 points

Ritesh Bhatkal (GMY) – 76 points

Stalin Hoover (SS) – 54 points

Devdutt Padikkal (GMY) – 36 points

Manish Pandey (GMY) – 6 points

Important stats for GMY vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Krishnappa Gowtham: 23 runs and 2 wickets

Devdutt Padikkal: 18 runs

Manish Pandey: 2 runs

Ritesh Bhatkal: 10 runs and 2 wickets

GMY vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022)

GMY vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ritesh Bhatkal, Manoj Bhandage, Stalin Hoover, Vidwath Kaverappa, CA Karthik, KC Cariappa.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-captain: Krishnappa Gowtham.

GMY vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ritesh Bhatkal, Stalin Hoover, Vidwath Kaverappa, CA Karthik, KC Cariappa.

Captain: Manish Pandey. Vice-captain: Ritesh Bhatkal.

