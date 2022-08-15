GNS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 1 & 2

Golden Star Bonn (GNS) will lock horns with Bonn Blue Star (BBS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 games at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Monday.

The Blue Stars finished third in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 points table, winning four of their eight league games. In the final, they beat MSC Frankfurt by six wickets to take home the title. They'll now look to defend their title with a balanced squad.

Golden Star, meanwhile, are new to the competition and will play their first game on Monday. They'll hope to get off to a winning start.

GNS vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

GNS

Adeeb Sheeraz, Harsha Parupalli, Pankaj Kumar, Naeem Khan Nadeem Abbasi, Leela Gurugubelli, Paritosh Bairagi, Rahib Nawabi, Adeeb Asgher, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei.

BBS

Ali Wajid, MD Shafiullah, Shabbir Ali, Rajvinder Singh, Farhan Shaukat, Haron Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Karan Brar, Shah Alam, Naeem Akhtar, Sumeet Gill.

Match Details

Match: GNS vs BBS, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 1 & 2

Date and Time: August 15, 2022; 12:00 PM IST and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is likely to be a high-scoring one. There'll be little room for error for bowlers, who'll have to bowl tight lines and lengths. Wickets in hand will be crucial. The average total at the venue is 90.

Today’s GNS vs BBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zaheer Abbas: He has scored 157 runs at a strike rate of 126.61 in 11 games. He can also help you fetch some valuable points with his exploits behind the stumps.

Batters

Karan Brar: Karan Brar is listed as a batter, but his strengths are with the ball. He has the ability to turn the ball on any surface, making him a dangerous spinner, having taken five wickets at an average of 31.00 in six games.

All-rounders

Adeeb Asgher: Asgher was outstanding in the previous edition, taking three wickets. The right-handed batter has established himself as one of the most effective bowling all-rounders. He has 70 runs and three wickets in five ECS games.

Bowlers

Haron Khan: Khan is expected to lead his team's pace attack and has good variations and accuracy. He has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.44 and scoring some valuable runs in the middle order. That makes him a must-have in your GNS vs BBS Dream11 fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in GNS vs BBS Dream11 prediction team

Adeeb Asgher (GNS)

Farhan Shaukat (BBS)

Paritosh Bairagi (GNS)

Rajvinder Singh (BBS)

Harsha Parupalli (GNS)

GNS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 )

GNS vs BBS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zaheer Abbas, Karan Brar, Shah Alam, Naeem Akhtar, MD Shafiullah, Ali Wajid, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Haron Khan, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei.

Captain: MD Shafiullah. Vice-captain: Zaheer Abbas.

GNS vs BBS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zaheer Abbas, Karan Brar, Shah Alam, Leela Gurugubelli, MD Shafiullah, Ali Wajid, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Haron Khan, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei.

Captain: Ali Wajid. Vice-captain: Adeeb Asgher.

Edited by Bhargav