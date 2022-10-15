GOA vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Elite Group B Match

Goa will take on Punjab in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GOA vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have a similar record so far – two wins and a loss. Goa won their first two games as they beat Tripura and Manipur before losing to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Punjab have registered wins over Hyderabad and Tripura while losing to Delhi.

GOA vs PUN, Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 between Goa and Punjab will be played on October 16th 2022 at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GOA vs PUN

Date & Time: October 16th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is usually a good one to bat on, but there have been a couple of low totals at this venue in this tournament. The average first innings total at this venue this season is 141.

GOA vs PUN Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Goa: L W W

Punjab: W L W

GOA vs PUN Probable Playing 11 today

Goa Team News

No major injury concerns.

Goa Probable Playing XI: Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (c), Aditya Kaushik, Siddhesh Lad, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Deepraj Gaonkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Amit Yadav, Lakshay Garg , Felix Alemao, Tunish Sawkar

Punjab Team News

No major injury concerns.

Punjab Probable Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Today’s GOA vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (3 matches, 67 runs)

After a couple of quiet games, Prabhsimran Singh got back amongst the runs against Tripura. He scored an unbeaten 57 off 43 balls in a knock that included four fours and three sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Anmolpreet Singh (2 innings, 114 runs)

Anmolpreet Singh has batted wonderfully in this tournament so far. He has amassed 114 runs in two innings and has recorded half-centuries in both games.He has a strike-rate of 131.03.

Top All-rounder Pick

Siddhesh Lad (3 matches, 66 runs, 1 wicket)

Siddhesh Lad has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 66 runs while striking at 122.22. With the ball, he has one wicket to his name at an economy rate of 5.90.

Top Bowler Pick

Siddarth Kaul (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Siddarth Kaul has bowled well in this T20 competition. He has picked up five scalps at an economy rate of 7.72.

GOA vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Sharma (3 matches, 84 runs, 6 wickets)

Abhishek Sharma has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 84 runs at a strike-rate of 127.27. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

Arjun Tendulkar (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Arjun Tendulkar has been impressive in this tournament so far. The left-arm seamer has returned with six wickets and has an economy rate of 4.54. He has a bowling average of 8.33 and strikes once every 11 deliveries.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GOA vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abhishek Sharma 84 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches Arjun Tendulkar 6 wickets in 3 matches Anmolpreet Singh 114 runs in 2 innings Siddhesh Lad 66 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Siddarth Kaul 5 wickets in 3 matches

GOA vs PUN match expert tips

The likes of Siddhesh Lad and Abhishek Sharma, who have made an impact with both bat and ball along with the pacers like Arjun Tendulkar and Siddarth Kaul could be the players to watch out for.

GOA vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Goa vs Punjab - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Eknath Kerkar, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Anmolpreet Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sanvir Singh

All-rounders: Siddhesh Lad, Lakshay Garg, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Arjun Tendulkar

GOA vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Goa vs Punjab - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Anmolpreet Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Siddhesh Lad, Darshan Misal, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Amit Yadav, Baltej Singh, Arjun Tendulkar

