GOA vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Match – Jan 15, 2021

There are three Elite Group D games on Day 6 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. One of them will see Goa squaring off against Saurashtra. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will be the host for this fixture. Both teams are coming into this game after a win.

Goa started this season with a loss as Madhya Pradesh beat them in a high-scoring game. The former fell six runs short while chasing 215. However, Goa could get past Services as they hunted down 161 with three balls to spare. The batting has looked good while the bowling will need some consistency.

On the other hand, Saurashtra have looked in solid form. They have won both their games so far. They chased down 164 against Services with five balls to spare before pummeling Vidarbha, against whom they smashed 233 in 20 overs. Thus, they will look to continue the good form and cement the top spot.

Squads to choose from

Goa: Amogh Sunil Desai, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg , Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda, Heramb Parab, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Vaibhav Govekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Avi Barot , Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Parth Chauhan , Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Devang Karamta , Parth Bhut , Krunal Karamchandani , Agnivesh Ayachi, Yuvraj Chudasama, Vandit Jivrajani, Divyaraj Chauhan, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel

Predicted Playing XIs

Goa: Amogh Sunil Desai, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg , Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma (c), Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda

Advertisement

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (wk), Avi Barot , Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Parth Chauhan , Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

Match Details

Match: Goa vs Saurashtra

Date: January 15th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore typically dishes out excellent tracks to bat on. It is going to be no different for this game and a belter is expected to be in store.

Moreover, this is a night game and dew is expected to play a part as well. Hence, the team batting first will want to post a huge score. 180-190 could be a par total at this venue.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOA vs SAU)

Dream11 Team for Goa vs Saurashtra - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avi Barot, Amogh Sunil Desai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arpit Vasavada, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ashok Dinda, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat

Captain: Prerak Mankad Vice-captain: Avi Barot

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eknath Kerkar, Avi Barot, Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Arpit Vasavada, Amit Verma, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Lakshay Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Captain: Chetan Sakariya Vice-captain: Eknath Kerkar