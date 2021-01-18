GOA vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 19, 2021

Goa will lock horns with Vidarbha in an Elite Group D match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It will be held at the Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore on Tuesday.

Goa are placed at the third position in the Elite Group D points table with two wins from four games. They successfully defended 155 runs in their last match against Rajasthan to register a 37-run victory. There seems to be a pattern of a loss followed by a win in the outcome of their games. They will surely like to break it when they take on the struggling Vidarbha side.

Vidarbha find themselves at the bottom of the Elite Group D points table, having lost all their four games. They succumbed to Services in their last match while defending a total of 151 runs. They are the only winless side in the Elite Group D.

Nevertheless, with four valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking contest between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

Goa

Amit Verma (C), Amogh Sunil Desai, Deepraj Gaonkar, Vaibhav Govekar, Aditya Kaushik (WK), Eknath Kerkar (WK), Amulya Pandrekar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Malliksab Sirur, Nihal Surlaker, Felix Alemao, Ashok Dinda, Lakshay Garg, Vishamber Kahlon, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Darshan Misal, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai and Shubham Desai.

Vidarbha

Ganesh Satish, Nachiket Bhute, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod (WK), Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Akshay Wakhare (C), Apoorv Wankhade and Siddhesh Wath.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Goa

Amit Verma (C), Lakshay Garg, Aditya Kaushik, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda, Darshan Misal, Amogh Sunil Desai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar.

Vidarbha

Jitesh Sharma (WK), Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Karnewar, Mohit Raut, Apoorv Wankhade, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare (C), Yash Rathod.

Match Details

Match: Goa vs Vidarbha

Date: 19th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore.

Pitch Report

The track at the Emerald Heights International School Ground is a sporting one that has equally helped both the batsmen and the bowlers. All four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games played at this venue were won by the chasing teams.

So the captain, who wins the toss, would like to put the opposition in to bat first. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 145 runs.

GOA vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for GOA vs VID clash at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Kaushik, Eknath Kerkar, Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, Suyash Prabhudessai, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Lakshay Garg, Ashok Dinda.

Advertisement

Captain: Darshan Nalkande. Vice-Captain: Lakshay Garg.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Wath, Suyash Prabhudessai, Amogh Desai, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Lakshay Garg, Vijesh Prabhudessai.

Captain: Eknath Kerkar. Vice-Captain: Amit Verma.