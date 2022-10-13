GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League Match

Goa Women (GOA-W) will take on Jammu & Kashmir Women (JAM-W) in a Group B match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction.

Goa Women have played two matches so far, losing both encounters. They lost their first fixture against Railways Women as they fell 56 runs short while chasing 136 before losing by 15 runs against Tamil Nadu Women. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Women could post just 76/5 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Women and lost by eight wickets before their second match against Madhya Pradesh Women was rained off.

GOA-W vs JAM-W Match Details

The Group B match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Goa Women and Jammu & Kashmir Women will be played on October 14 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOA-W vs JAM-W, Group B, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23

Date & Time: October 14th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

GOA-W vs JAM-W Pitch Report

Two fixtures at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati have been washed out, while the other two were reduced games. Historically, the track at the venue has favored the bowlers, with it being a low-scoring ground.

GOA-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Goa Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Goa Women Probable Playing XI: Shikha Pandey (c), Sunanda, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Vinavi Gurav (wk), Tejashwini N Duragad, Nikita Malik, Purvaja P Verlekar, Sunanda Yetrekar, Poorva Bhaidkar, Rupali Sukhadev Chavan, Shreya Parab.

Jammu & Kashmir Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Jammu & Kashmir Women Probable Playing XI: Sandhya (c), Bushra Ashraf, Lalita (wk), A N Tomar, Bismah Hassan, Rubia Syed, Rifat Choudhary, Shivanti Gupta, Nadia Chowdhary, Sheerazah Banoo, Iqra Rasool.

Today’s GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vinavi Gurav (2 matches, 22 runs)

Vinavi Gurav has batted decently in the competition, having mustered 22 runs in two innings. She has been pretty good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Sudhakar Naik (2 matches, 59 runs)

Sudhakar Naik is the leading run-getter for Goa Women in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23. She has accumulated 59 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 88.05.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nadia Chowdhary (1 match, 3 runs, 0 wickets)

Nadia Chowdhary bowled an economical spell in the last game, conceding just 10 runs in three overs. She can also make vital contributions with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Poorva Bhaidkar (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Poorva Bhaidkar has picked up four wickets from just two encounters at an economy rate of 6.25.

GOA-W vs JAM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shikha Pandey (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Shikha Pandey has been in top form with the ball, taking three scalps while conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.75. She is a genuine wicket-taker and can hit the long ball as well.

A N Tomar (1 match, 13 runs, 1 wicket)

A N Tomar can be effective with both the bat and ball. She scored 13 runs and took one wicket in JAM-W’s last encounter.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shikha Pandey 3 wickets in 2 matches Sudhakar Naik 59 runs in 2 matches Poorva Bhaidkar 3 wickets in 2 matches A N Tomar 13 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Sandhya 1 wicket in 1 match

GOA-W vs JAM-W match expert tips

With the venue favoring bowlers, with low-scoring encounters being common here, picking more all-rounders and bowlers could be the way to go in the GOA-W vs JAM-W fantasy team. They can also be trusted upon as captaincy picks.

GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vinavi Gurav

Batters: Sudhakar Naik (vc), P Verlekar, Shreya Parab

All-rounders: Nadia Chowdhary, Tejashwini N Duragad, A N Tomar

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey (c), Rupali Sukhadev Chavan, Poorva Bhaidkar, Sandhya

GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GOA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vinavi Gurav

Batters: Sheerazah Banoo, Sudhakar Naik, P Verlekar, Shivanti Gupta

All-rounders: Nadia Chowdhary, Sunanda Yetrekar, A N Tomar (vc)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Nikita Malik, Poorva Bhaidkar (c), Sandhya

