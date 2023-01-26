GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23, Group D Match 

Goa Women (GOA-W) will take on Vidarbha Women (VID-W) in a Group D match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 prediction.

Goa Women have two wins and as many losses from four games and are fourth in the Group D points table. Vidarbha Women, meanwhile, are top of the standings with a win-loss record of 4-1.

GOA-W vs VID-W Match Details, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23

The Group D match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 between Goa Women and Vidarbha Women will be played on January 27 at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOA-W vs VID-W, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23, Group D

Date & Time: January 27th 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

GOA-W vs VID-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati has been a good one to bat on, with 242, 231, 312, 163, and 111 being the five first-innings scores at the venue in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23.

GOA-W vs VID-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Goa Women: L, W, L, W

Vidarbha Women: W, L, W, W

GOA-W vs VID-W Probable Playing 11 today

Goa Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Goa Women Probable Playing XI: Purvaja P Verlekar, Tanaya Naik, Sunanda (c), Nikita, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Shrey, Poorva Bhaidkar, Vinavi Gurav (wk), Gawde Diksha, Naik Divya, Metali Ramesh Gawandar.

Vidarbha Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Vidarbha Women Probable Playing XI: S W Dharne, Vaishnavi Khandkar, D D Kasat (c), L M Inamdar (wk), B S Fulmali, A S Bhongade, Kanchan Nagwani, N T Kohale, Reena Paul, K R Zanzad, Arya P Gohane.

Today’s GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

S W Dharne (5 matches, 164 runs)

S W Dharne has been in solid touch with the bat, having accumulated 164 runs in five innings at an average of 54.67.

Top Batter Pick

Purvaja P Verlekar (4 matches, 101 runs)

Purvaja P Verlekar has scored 101 runs in four Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 games at a strike rate of 70.13.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kanchan Nagwani (5 matches, 14 wickets)

Kanchan Nagwani is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps in five encounters at an economy rate of 1.43.

Top Bowler Pick

K R Zanzad (5 matches, 14 wickets)

K R Zanzad is the other joint-leading wicket-taker in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23, having picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 2.27.

GOA-W vs VID-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D D Kasat (5 matches, 102 runs)

D D Kasat has scored 102 runs, including one half-century, in the tournament. She can also come in handy with the ball.

Tanaya Naik (4 matches, 119 runs, 7 wickets)

Tanaya Naik has been the best player for Goa Women in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 with 119 runs and seven wickets in four matches.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tanaya Naik 119 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches D D Kasat 102 runs in 5 matches S W Dharne 163 runs in 5 matches K R Zanzad 14 wickets in 5 matches Kanchan Nagwani 14 wickets in 5 matches

GOA-W vs VID-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and wicket-taking bowlers. Thus, the likes of S W Dharne, D D Kasat, Purvaja P Verlekar, Kanchan Nagwani, Tanaya Naik, and K R Zanzad will be the ones to watch out for in the GOA-W vs VID-W games.

GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: S W Dharne

Batters: D D Kasat (c), B S Fulmali, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Purvaja P Verlekar (vc)

All-rounders: Kanchan Nagwani, Tanaya Naik

Bowlers: K R Zanzad, Reena Paul, Poorva Bhaidkar, Gawde Diksha

GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GOA-W vs VID-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Vinavi Gurav, S W Dharne

Batters: D D Kasat, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Purvaja P Verlekar

All-rounders: Kanchan Nagwani, Sunanda, Tanaya Naik (c)

Bowlers: K R Zanzad (vc), Arya P Gohane, Gawde Diksha

