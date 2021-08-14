GOC vs AF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo, Final

Goteborg City will lock horns with Ariana AKIF in the final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Saturday.

Goteborg have been the team to beat in the ECS T10 Malmo, with their win against Ariana CC signaling their intentions to clinch the trophy. However, they come across a strong Ariana AKIF side who have lost only one game in the ECS T10 Malmo, making for a mouth-watering summit clash in Malmo.

GOC vs AF Probable Playing 11 Today

GOC XI

Abu Zar (c), Rahim Safi, Mahib Shahin, Shadhin Mahmud (wk), Qasir Mahmood, Avinash Ketty, Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh, Hasibur Rahman, Umar Usman, Vikas Dixit.

AF XI

Abdul Naser, Bilal Abdul, Dharmendra Singh (c), Ihsan Shirzad (wk), Javid Khan, Khaled Mohammad, Krishna Digumurthy, Mahmood Hijazi, Rahatullah Rahatullah, Sedik Sahak and Sreekanth Medavarapu

Match Details

GOC vs AF, Final, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

As seen in previous ECS T10 Malmo matches, a cracking game of cricket beckons with loads of runs on offer. However, the bowlers should get the ball to swing around, making for a decent contest between the bat and ball. Although there is some turn on offer for the spinners, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during this game.

Today’s GOC vs AF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ihsan Ullah Shirzad: Ihsan Ullah is one of the most exciting batsmen in the ECS T10 Malmo, with his numbers speaking for themselves. With Ariana AKIF likely to go all out attacking in the powerplay phase, Ullah is a handy option to have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Abu Zar: Abu Zar has led from the front with sparkling knocks in the top order. Although he missed out in the previous game, one can bank on him delivering the goods in this high-octane clash.

All-rounder

Rahim Safi: Rahim Safi is one of the best all-rounders in the competition. He is the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Malmo League 2021 and should be a must-have pick in your GOC vs AF Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dharmendra Singh: Star spinner Dharmendra Singh has lived up to the hype with stunning performances with the ball. Although there isn't much turn on offer, one can bank on Dharmendra to use his skill and guile to pick up a few wickets in the ECS T10 Malmo final.

Top 3 best players to pick in GOC vs AF Dream11 prediction team

Rahim Safi (GOC) - 743 points

Mahib Shahin (GOC) - 670 points

Ihsan Ullah Shirzad (AF) - 489 points

Important Stats for GOC vs AF Dream11 prediction team

Rahim Safi: 307 runs and 6 wickets in 9 ECS T10 2021 Matches

Ihsan Ullah Shirzad: 205 runs in 9 ECS T10 2021 Matches

Abu Zar: 221 runs in 10 ECS T10 2021 Matches

GOC vs AF Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

GOC vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Shirzad, A Naser, K Mohammed, A Zar, S Medavarapu, M Shahin, R Safi, K Digamurthi, D Singh, V Dixit and H Rahman

Captain: A Naser. Vice-captain: R Safi

GOC vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Shirzad, A Naser, D Siddiqui, A Zar, S Medavarapu, M Shahin, R Safi, K Digamurthi, D Singh, Rahatullah and H Rahman

Captain: R Safi. Vice-captain: I Shirzad

