GOC vs ARI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo, 1st Semi-final 

Goteborg City will lock horns with Ariana CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Saturday.

Goteborg City have won seven out of their eight ECS T10 Malmo matches and finished atop the Group B standings. They sealed their spot in the semi-finals by registering a 12-run victory over Jonkoping in the fourth quarter-final. Ariana CC, on the other hand, finished second in Group A, having won six out of their eight ECS T10 Malmo matches. They registered an eight-wicket win over Malmohus in the first semi-final.

GOC vs ARI Probable Playing 11 Today

GOC XI

Abu Zar (C), Rahim Safi, Mahib Shahin, Shadhin Mahmud (WK), Qasir Mahmood, Avinash Ketty, Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh, Hasibur Rahman, Umar Usman, Vikas Dixit.

ARI XI

Nusratullah Sultan (C), Mahmood Babar, Qader Khan (WK), Bashir Ahmed, Asif Meer, Absar Khan, Atif Mohammad, Baz Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Hamed Arabzai, Yusuf Sahak.

Match Details

GOC vs ARI, 1st semi-final, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club is a sporting one, where chasing should be the preferred option as the last three out of the four ECS T10 Malmo matches have been won by the teams batting second. The average first innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 89 runs.

Today’s GOC vs ARI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Nusratullah Sultan: Sultan is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 228 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 in his nine ECS T10 Malmo outings.

Batsmen

Abu Zar: Zar has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 205 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 191.58. Zar is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bashir Ahmed: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ariana CC this season, scoring 123 runs at a strike rate of 109.82.

All-rounders

Rahim Safi: Safi is the leading run-scorer this season with 298 runs. He has also picked up six wickets in nine matches.

Baz Ayubi: Ayubi has taken 13 wickets in nine matches this season. He can do well with both the bat and ball in the first ECS T10 Malmo semi-final.

Bowlers

Yusuf Sahak: Sahak is the leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has picked up 16 wickets, including his best figures of 5/6, in nine matches.

Dawood Shirzad: Shirzad has picked up 14 wickets in nine matches this season. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOC vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

Rahim Safi (GOC) - 743 points

Mahib Shahin (GOC) - 670 points

Yusuf Sahak (ARI) - 604 points

Nusratullah Sultan (ARI) - 584 points

Baz Ayubi (ARI) - 520 points

Important Stats for GOC vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

Rahim Safi: 298 runs and 6 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 238.40 and ER - 8.42

Mahib Shahin: 186 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 164.60 and ER - 9.21

Yusuf Sahak: 43 runs and 16 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 153.57 and ER - 7.97

Nusratullah Sultan: 228 runs in 9 matches; SR - 198.26

Abu Zar: 205 runs in 9 matches; SR - 191.58

GOC vs ARI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

GOC vs ARI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nusratullah Sultan, Bashir Ahmed, Mahmood Babar, Abu Zar, Atif Mohammad, Baz Ayubi, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Dawood Shirzad, Hasibur Rahman, Yusuf Sahak.

Captain: Mahib Shahin. Vice-captain: Nusratullah Sultan.

GOC vs ARI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nusratullah Sultan, Shadhin Mahmud, Bashir Ahmed, Mahmood Babar, Abu Zar, Baz Ayubi, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Yusuf Sahak.

Captain: Mahib Shahin. Vice-captain: Rahim Safi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar