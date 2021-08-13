GOC vs JKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo, 4th Quarter-final 

Goteborg City will take on Jonkoping in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Friday.

Goteborg City have won seven out of their eight ECS T10 Malmo matches and finished atop the Group B points table. They beat Hisingens by 43 runs in their last match. Jonkoping, on the other hand, finished fourth in the Group A standings with only two wins from their eight league stage matches. Their last match against Malmo was abandoned due to rain.

GOC vs JKP Probable Playing 11 Today

GOC XI

Abu Zar (C), Aslam Adnan, Shehzad Aslam (WK), Danyal Siddiqui, Mahib Shahin, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Rahim Safi, Shadhin Mahmud, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit.

JKP XI

Muhammad Ismail (C), Riaz Khan, Rehman Babar (WK), Zabiullah Zadran, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Talha Omer, Usman Ali, Bhavya Patel, Sheikh Asad, Ahmed Sajjad.

Match Details

GOC vs JKP, Quarter-final 4, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 13th August 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Landskrona Cricket Club is a flat batting one. However, the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 114 runs.

Today’s GOC vs JKP Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Abu Zar: Zar is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Friday. He has scored 201 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 203.03 in eight ECS T10 Malmo matches.

Batsmen

Sami Ibrahimkhil: Ibrahimkhil has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Jonkoping this season. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 131.34 in eight matches and can play a big knock today as well.

Danyal Siddiqui: Siddiqui is a bruising batsman who is due for a solid knock. He has scored just 28 runs at a strike rate of 103.70 while picking up two wickets in eight ECS T10 Malmo matches this season.

All-rounders

Rahim Safi: He has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Malmo. Safi has scored 226 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 235.41 while also picking up six wickets in six outings.

Zabiullah Zadran: Zadran has impressed everyone with his all-around performances in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored 128 runs and also picked up nine wickets, including his best figures of 2/11, in eight matches.

Bowlers

Asghar Khan: Khan has scalped five wickets so far this season. He is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Bhavya Patel: Patel has failed to impress fantasy players so far this season, taking only three wickets in seven matches. However, he can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOC vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

Rahim Safi (GOC) - 626 points

Mahib Shahin (GOC) - 588 points

Zabiullah Zadran (JKP) - 536 points

Abu Zar (GOC) - 387 points

Sahargul Shirzad (JKP) - 289 points

Important Stats for GOC vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

Rahim Safi: 226 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 235.41 and ER - 8.20

Mahib Shahin: 176 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 166.03 and ER - 8.75

Zabiullah Zadran: 128 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 134.73 and ER - 8.37

Abu Zar: 201 runs in 8 matches; SR - 203.03

Sahargul Shirzad: 82 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 130.15 and ER - 7.85

GOC vs JKP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

GOC vs JKP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abu Zar, Muhammad Ismail, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Danyal Siddiqui, Riaz Khan, Zabiullah Zadran, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Bhavya Patel, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman.

Captain: Mahib Shahin. Vice-captain: Zabiullah Zadran.

GOC vs JKP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehman Babar, Muhammad Ismail, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Danyal Siddiqui, Sahargul Shirzad, Zabiullah Zadran, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Bhavya Patel, Vikas Dixit, Hasibur Rahman.

Captain: Zabiullah Zadran. Vice-captain: Mahib Shahin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar