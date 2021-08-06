GOC vs. LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malmo match - August 7th, 2021

Goteborg City and Landskrona will kick off their 2021 ECS season in Match No. 23 and 24 on August 7 at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Both teams feature as debutants in ECS T10 Malmo 2021. Goteborg City has been on a steep rise since finishing as runners-up in Allsvenskan T20 last year.

Hosts Landskrona is the late entrant in the ECS T10 Malmo 2021, replacing Goteborg CC, who withdrew from the tournament.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture of ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

3. Rahim Safi

Goteborg CC’s all-rounder, Rahim Safi, is one of the best all-rounders in the side and has the ability to change games on his own with his power-hitting. He is also a very quick and reliable bowler who has the ability to cause harm to his opponents.

He will be one of the players to watch out for in this fixture of ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

2. Abu Zar

If you are the captain of your side, you are supposed to be the best player on your team, and Abu Zar has lived up to that hype.

The skipper of Goteborg CC, Abu is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Swedish T20 league, racking up 281 runs in seven innings. He was also the club's top scorer last year.

All eyes will be on the left-handed dasher when he takes the field in this ECS T10 Malmo 2021 fixture.

1. Saghar Hanif

Landskrona skipper Saghar Hanif is one of the most experienced players for the hosts. He is a prolific run-scorer with over a decade of experience in Swedish Cricket.

Moreover, his slow left-arm spin bowling cannot be easily discounted as he has the knack of picking up wickets, which makes him a crucial player for Landskrona.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar