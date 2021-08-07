GOC vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Goteborg City will be up against Landskrona in the 23rd game of the ECS T10 Malmo on 7th August at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Both sides will be making their debuts in ECS T10 Malmo 2021. They will be hoping to get off to a positive start and lay the perfect foundation for their title challenge.

Goteborg City finished as runners-up in the Allsvenskan T20 last season to make their way to ECS T10 Malmo, whereas Landskrona replaced Goteborg CC to feature in this tournament.

GOC vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Goteborg City

Shadhin Mahmud (WK), Shehzad Islam, Mohammad Rahat, Dinesh Raju, Harinder Singh, Rejin Balachandran, Abu Zar, Aslam Adnan, Mahib Shahin, Raheem Khan, Ahsad Ali

Landskrona

Nadeem Tariq Khan (WK), Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Saghar Muhammad Hanif, Nishant Raj, Javid Khan Shenwari, Mayank Chauhan, Palash Jha, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi, Sushant Kumar Devata, Sushant Kumar Devata, Varun Dhingra

Match Details

GOC vs LAN, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 7th August, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The pitch at Landskrona Cricket Club aids both aspects of the game. Initially, batting may be easier, but bowlers will enter the game later on. The team that wins the toss will bat first.

Today’s GOC vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nadeem Khan: Khan is a decent wicket-keeper batsman who can score crucial runs and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Saghar Hanif: Hanif could be a great pick in today’s game owing to his ability to score big runs as well as pick up vital wickets.

Abu Zar: Zar is a key asset for his side. He has the ability to smash the ball to the ropes and can prove to be a match-winner.

All-rounders

Harinder Singh: Singh is a decent performer and can contribute some vital wickets along with small cameos with the bat.

Javid Khan: Khan is a must-pick for today’s game as he can be lethal in both departments of the game.

Bowlers

Mahib Shahin: Shahin's records show he is a great contributor with the ball. His ability to take regular wickets makes him a key member.

Sushant Devata: Devata has the ability to make early breakthroughs which makes him a lethal asset in the squad.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOC vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

This is the first game for both teams.

Important stats for GOC vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first matches in this tournament.

GOC vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today

GOC vs LAN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shadhin Mahmud, Nadeem Khan, Abu Zar, Mohmmad Rahat, Saghar Hanif, Nishant Raj, Harinder Singh, Javid Khan, Ashad Ali, Mahib Shahin, Sushant Devata

Captain: Harinder Singh Vice-Captain: Javid Khan

GOC vs LAN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nadeem Khan, Abu Zar, Mohmmad Rahat, Saghar Hanif, Razzaq Kiyani, Harinder Singh, Javid Khan, Ashad Ali, Mahib Shahin, Sushant Devata, Raheem Khan

Captain: Saghar Hanif Vice-Captain: Abu Zar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee